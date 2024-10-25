Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 25.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
25.10.2024 02:06 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cato Networks Announces Inaugural Americas Partner Awards at 2024 Americas Partner Summit

Cato recognizes partners with highest business impact in 2024

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cato Networks, the SASE leader, today announced the winners of its inaugural Americas Partner Awards at the 2024 Cato Networks Americas Partner Summit in Las Vegas. The 2024 Cato Networks Americas Partner Awards celebrate partners that demonstrate commitment to the Cato customer experience, innovation with the use of Cato products, and outstanding business results.

"As the SASE leader and a partner-first company, Cato Networks is committed to empowering the channel community to be in the best position to win and retain SASE customers," said Frank Rauch, global channel chief at Cato Networks. "Our partners drive Cato's success and it's important that we recognize them for their accomplishments this year. Congratulations to our partner award winners. Together, we are redefining the IT security market with SASE."

Winners include:

  • Reseller Partner of the Year - Alchemy Technology Group
  • TSD Partner of the Year - AVANT Communications
  • Trusted Advisor Acceleration Partner of the Year - CompuNet
  • Acceleration Partner of the Year - GuidePoint Security
  • Marketing Campaign of the Year - Intrepid TEQ
  • MSP Partner of the Year - Matrix Networks
  • Trusted Advisor Partner of the Year - Paradigm Technology Group
  • Service Provider Partner of the Year - Windstream Enterprise
  • Brand and Social Media Partner of the Year - XenTegra

Resources

  • Visit Cato's partner page for more information about the global partner program.
  • Visit the Cato MSASE Partner Platform page for more information about managed SASE.

About Cato Networks

Cato Networks delivers enterprise security and networking in a single cloud platform. The SASE leader creates a seamless and elegant customer experience that effortlessly enables threat prevention, data protection, and timely incident detection and response. With Cato, organizations replace costly and rigid legacy infrastructure with an open and modular SASE architecture based on SD-WAN, a purpose-built global cloud network, and an embedded cloud-native security stack.

Want to learn why thousands of organizations secure their future with Cato? Visit us at www.catonetworks.com.

Media Contact

Cato Communications
press@catonetworks.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cato-networks-announces-inaugural-americas-partner-awards-at-2024-americas-partner-summit-302286392.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.