

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SGS Group (SGSOY.PK), a Swiss inspection, verification, testing and certification company, reported Friday that its third-quarter sales increased 3.8 percent to 1.70 billion Swiss francs from last year's 1.64 billion francs. Organic sales growth was at 7.3 percent.'



Industries & Environment sales grew 3 percent to 557 million francs, and the growth was 7 percent organically, led by double-digit growth in Environment.



Natural Resources sales grew 2.8 percent to 403 million francs, and the growth was 6.9 percent organically. In Connectivity & Products, sales increased 5.1 percent on a reported basis and 8.4 percent organically.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, the company continues to expect mid to high single-digit organic growth, as well as improvement in adjusted operating income margin on sales.



