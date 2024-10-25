

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Australian dollar fell to nearly a 3-week low of 1.6351 against the euro and a 3-day low of 100.31 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.6306 and 100.81, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie slipped to 2-day lows of 0.6618 and 0.9169 from Thursday's closing quotes of 0.6640 and 0.9199, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.66 against the euro, 98.00 against the yen, 0.63 against the greenback and 0.90 against the loonie.



