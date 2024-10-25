

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The NZ dollar fell to nearly a 2-1/2-month low of 0.5987 against the U.S. dollar, more than a 2-week low of 1.8074 against the euro and a 3-day low of 90.78 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6014, 1.7997 and 91.30, respectively.



Against the Australian dollar, the kiwi edged down to 1.1058 from Thursday's closing value of 1.1037.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.58 against the greenback, 1.81 against the euro, 89.00 against the yen and 1.11 against the aussie.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News