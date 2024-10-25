Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2024) - Adamas Intelligence, an independent market research and advisory firm focused on mine-to-application supply chains for critical minerals and metals, is pleased to announce the company is participating in BMAC's upcoming CHARGED! Battery Conference. This year's event is being held on October 29-30 at Hotel Arts in Calgary.

CHARGED! 2024 features two days of programming with over 25 speakers from across the battery metals value chain. The event offers networking opportunities with thought leaders, government officials, and industry experts.

The conference will spotlight Canada's leadership in the global energy transition, focusing on its achievements, addressing industry challenges, and exploring key trends that reinforce the country's pivotal role in the evolving energy landscape.

About Battery Metals Association of Canada (BMAC)

The Battery Metals Association of Canada is a trade organization of entrepreneurs, explorers, developers and producers of battery metals and materials, who have joined together to support a rapidly changing energy landscape.

We share a desire to develop battery metals resources and to incorporate these materials into a battery production stream.

As a national non-profit association, BMAC will connect the industry and lead the effort to ensure Canada fully captures the abundant economic potential of its massive resources through the responsible and sustainable growth of Canada's battery metals supply chain.

About Adamas Intelligence

Adamas Intelligence helps clients make informed decisions involving critical minerals, metals and materials. Founded in 2012, Adamas counts clients on 6 continents, including exploration and mining companies, institutional investors, technology and material developers, government agencies and other advisory firms.

SOURCE: CHARGED! Battery Conference