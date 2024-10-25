Anzeige
Freitag, 25.10.2024
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
PR Newswire
25.10.2024 08:06 Uhr
XCMG Machinery: Season 9 XCMG Apprentice Unites Global Talents in "One XCMG" Tournament

XUZHOU, China, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Machinery (SHE: 000425) has successfully held the ninth season of the XCMG Apprentice. The eight-day immersive experience and innovative education program was joined by 23 XCMGers coming from nine of XCMG's overseas regions and 17 countries.

Season 9 XCMG Apprentice Unites Global Talents in

In line with the group's strategic directions of "high-end, intelligent, green, service-oriented, and international," the year's apprentices competed in the "One XCMG" tournament in five teams, which included job skills training, visiting the intelligent OEM factories, and interactive product experiences.

"'One XCMG' is about the deep integration of XCMG's international development and talent strategies, as well as a key practice of the Chairman's No.1 Project, a reform focused on intelligent revolution, digital transformation, and global connection," said Li Zhi, Deputy General Manager of XCMG Global Business Headquarters. "The XCMG Apprentice builds a bridge that connects China and the world; with this platform, more and more international talents can join the big family of XCMG and contribute to the internationalization of XCMG and the development of the construction machinery industry."

Launched in 2016, XCMG Apprentices has become a key international campaign for XCMG to connect with the world, showcase China's advanced manufacturing industry, and promote Chinese culture. To date, the program has accumulated 300 million exposures worldwide and covered over 90 countries and regions. XCMG Apprentices not only brings together the global talents of the company, but also serves as the platform to highlight China's construction machinery industry.

Adam Alt from XCMG's North America region noted that participating in the XCMG Apprentice is a great experience, and he very much enjoyed the activities, factory visits, and getting to know the regions on this journey of a lifetime.

Meanwhile, based on the talent needs of 7 key regions in the world, including North America, Europe, Oceania, West Asia, and North Africa, we publish job recruitment information covering IT Director, Sales Executive, Services Engineer, and other information, marketing, marketing, and service fields through the LinkedIn platform. Job seekers can search XCMG Group to view positions and submit resumes.

Looking ahead, XCMG will continue to provide more opportunities for promoting the growth and development of global talents.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2540366/Season_9_XCMG_Apprentice_Unites_Global_Talents__One_XCMG__Tournament.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/season-9-xcmg-apprentice-unites-global-talents-in-one-xcmg-tournament-302287011.html

