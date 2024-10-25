Anzeige
Freitag, 25.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
WKN: 877757 | ISIN: FR0000051732 | Ticker-Symbol: AXI
Tradegate
25.10.24
08:36 Uhr
0,712 Euro
+0,007
+0,94 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.10.2024 08:10 Uhr
125 Leser
Atos International: US District Court for the Southern District of New York orders a new trial on compensatory damages in Atos' litigation with TriZetto

Press Release

US District Court for the Southern District of New York orders a new trial on compensatory damages in Atos' litigation with TriZetto

Paris, France - October 25, 2024

On October 23, 2024, as part of Syntel's ongoing litigation with Cognizant and its subsidiary TriZetto, the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York ordered a new trial as to what compensatory damages Syntel, now part of Atos, would be liable for due to Syntel's alleged trade secret misappropriation and copyright infringement.

As a reminder, the case began in 2015, before Syntel's acquisition by Atos in 2018. On May 25, 2023, the United States Second Circuit Court of Appeals vacated the decision rendered by the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York in October 2020, finding Syntel liable for damages due to Syntel's alleged trade secret misappropriation and copyright infringement. In its decision, the Second Circuit Court held that the use of the avoided development costs methodology, underlying the initial damages award, was contrary to the law. The Second Circuit Court remanded the case to the District Court for further consideration if any amounts of damages are still appropriate, which has now ordered a new trial.

Further information will be shared in the next future about the development of the case.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with circa 82,000 employees and annual revenue of circa €10 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atosis to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Contacts

Investor relations:
David Pierre-Kahn | investors@atos.net| +33 6 28 51 45 96
Sofiane El Amri | investors@atos.net| +33 6 29 34 85 67

Individual shareholders: 0805 65 00 75

Press contact: globalprteam@atos.net

