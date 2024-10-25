Atos International: US District Court for the Southern District of New York orders a new trial on compensatory damages in Atos' litigation with TriZetto

Press Release

US District Court for the Southern District of New York orders a new trial on compensatory damages in Atos' litigation with TriZetto

Paris, France - October 25, 2024

On October 23, 2024, as part of Syntel's ongoing litigation with Cognizant and its subsidiary TriZetto, the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York ordered a new trial as to what compensatory damages Syntel, now part of Atos, would be liable for due to Syntel's alleged trade secret misappropriation and copyright infringement.

As a reminder, the case began in 2015, before Syntel's acquisition by Atos in 2018. On May 25, 2023, the United States Second Circuit Court of Appeals vacated the decision rendered by the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York in October 2020, finding Syntel liable for damages due to Syntel's alleged trade secret misappropriation and copyright infringement. In its decision, the Second Circuit Court held that the use of the avoided development costs methodology, underlying the initial damages award, was contrary to the law. The Second Circuit Court remanded the case to the District Court for further consideration if any amounts of damages are still appropriate, which has now ordered a new trial.

Further information will be shared in the next future about the development of the case.

***

