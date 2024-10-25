Electrolux Group Interim report third quarter 2024

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlights of the third quarter of 2024

Net sales amounted to SEK 33,286m (33,427). Organic sales increased by 6.2% driven by strong growth in Latin America and higher sales in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, supported by the innovative and attractive product offering.

Operating income amounted to SEK 349m (608), corresponding to a margin of 1.0% (1.8). Operating income included a previously announced non-recurring item of SEK -368m (294) related to the divestment of the water heater business in South Africa. Excluding non-recurring items, operating income amounted to SEK 717m (314), corresponding to a margin of 2.2% (0.9).

In Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, operating margin excluding non-recurring items improved to 4.2% (3.0).

In North America, the gradual operating loss reduction continued to SEK -249m (-440) and in Latin America operating income increased to SEK 490m (405).

Cost efficiency contributed approximately SEK 1.2bn to earnings.

Income for the period amounted to SEK -235m (123) and earnings per share were SEK -0.87 (0.46).

Operating cash flow after investments was SEK 1,053m (1,147).

During the preparations to divest non-core assets, it has been assessed that the value of the Zanussi brand will be better monetized as part of the Group's licensing business. The total potential divestment value of non-core assets is thereby currently expected to be below the previously communicated SEK 10bn.

President and CEO Jonas Samuelson's comment

After 16 years with Electrolux Group and nearly 9 years serving as CEO, effective January 1, 2025, I will hand over the role of CEO to Yannick Fierling. I wish him all the best in leading this great company. Looking at the third quarter, while market conditions remained challenging in Europe and North America, we continued to make progress on our cost initiatives. Operating income excluding non-recurring items improved to SEK 717m in the quarter with an operating cashflow of SEK 1.1 bn and a strong liquidity position.

Gradual improvements in challenging markets

Earnings in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa improved despite continued subdued consumer spending in Europe. Excluding non-recurring items, operating margin in the business area reached 4.2% (3.0%), helped by our efforts to reduce cost and by a continued positive mix. Our new products are well received, and in the quarter a new premium kitchen range from AEG was launched. Latin America delivered another good quarter with the improvement in operating income driven by volume growth and cost efficiency. In North America, the operating loss continued to narrow. We are making progress in our work to improve productivity and reduce cost, but market conditions remain challenging. Productivity in our new cooking plant in Springfield is gradually improving as planned.

Regional variations in market demand

The market in Europe continued to be predominantly replacement driven and was relatively stable, with high promotional intensity. Interest rates have started to come down but housing construction and kitchen remodeling, impacting the built-in kitchen market in Europe, remained at very subdued levels. The markets in Latin America grew in the quarter, driven by Brazil where growth rates started to accelerate in the fourth quarter 2023. Demand in North America has been stable year to date, supported by the aggressive pricing environment, despite weak housing markets.

Price was negative during the first nine months of 2024, with price pressure in North America reflecting the lower price levels established in late 2023, and high promotional activity in most other markets. However, the promotional intensity in North America has stabilized sequentially throughout the year. As previously communicated, we expect price to be negative for full year 2024, also impacting the fourth quarter negatively.

Good execution on our cost-reduction efforts

We continue to execute well on the cost-reduction activities, and our efforts are yielding increasing benefits across all business areas. Earnings contribution from cost efficiency in the third quarter reached SEK 1.2bn, and the target of around SEK4bn in cost savings for full year 2024 remains.

Headwinds from currencies have increased during the course of 2024 and coupled with a reduction in raw material costs during the fourth quarter 2023 comparison period, we expect External factors to be negative in the fourth quarter 2024. For full year 2024, we have revised the outlook for External factors' impact on operating income from positive to neutral.

Update on divestments of non-core assets

Our strategic divestment initiatives of non-core assets are progressing at different speeds, with the pace being adapted to the geopolitical situation and market environment. We have during the preparation phase assessed that the value of the Zanussi brand will be better monetized as part of the Group's licensing business, and is therefore presently not being divested. The total potential divestment value is consequently currently expected to be below the previously communicated SEK 10bn. Closing of the divestment of the water heater business in South Africa is anticipated during the fourth quarter 2024.

Launch of new resource-efficient products

In September, our premium brand AEG launched a new, resource-efficient, kitchen range in Europe offering several enhanced consumer benefits, including AI-assisted cooking. This new cutting-edge feature helps users make the most of their oven when trying new online recipes by automatically analyzing the recipe and choosing the optimal cooking settings for the best result. The new kitchen range from AEG further strengthens our position in premium built-in appliance categories, enabling us to continue driving a positive mix.

Reflecting on nearly a decade as CEO

I am proud of the work the entire team has done to fundamentally transform the company, especially while navigating the challenging market conditions in recent years. Electrolux Group has sharpened the strategic focus, among other by distributing Electrolux Professional to our shareholders, and streamlining the organization. We have successfully delivered sustainable, consumer experience driven innovation, leveraging our focus on our three main brands, Electrolux, AEG and Frigidaire, leading to industry-leading consumer star ratings, and continuous sales mix improvements. Our focus on consumer lifetime experiences has increased, and the aftermarket revenue share been raised. We have executed on the significant re-engineering investment program, focused on increased modularization, automation and resource efficiency. The new modularized product architectures enable us to significantly leverage our global scale with shorter, and more cost-efficient, time to market of new products, features and digital solutions. These initiatives have enabled cumulative expected cost reductions over 2023-24 of close to SEK 9bn.

Once consumer demand in our main markets recovers, we are well situated to fully benefit from our position in selected mid- and premium categories with our competitive product and service offering. Our key priorities are to continue to execute on, and further accelerate, our ambitious product cost-reduction efforts and consumer-focused innovation, leveraging our more simplified organization, to continue restoring margins and return to profitable growth.

