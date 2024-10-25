Anzeige
Freitag, 25.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
WKN: A1XE3D | ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 | Ticker-Symbol: DHG
Frankfurt
25.10.24
08:13 Uhr
4,260 Euro
-0,060
-1,39 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,2554,32508:52
Dow Jones News
25.10.2024 08:31 Uhr
115 Leser
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
25-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Transaction in Own Shares 
ISE: DHG  LSE: DAL 
Dublin and London: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Company"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a 
growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that on Thursday, 24 October 2024, it 
purchased a total of 140,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through 
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, London Branch ("Berenberg"), in accordance with the terms of the share buyback 
programme announced on 15 October 2024 (the "Share Buyback Programme"). 
Date of purchase:                 24/10/2024 
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:   140,000 
Lowest price paid per share (EUR):          4.27 
Highest price paid per share (EUR):         4.33 
Volume weighted average price paid per share (EUR):  4.2947

The Group intends to cancel all of the repurchased shares.

Total voting rights:

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the Ordinary Shares purchased, the Company will have 216,232,191 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 216,232,191 The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual transactions: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (EUR  Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference  Trading Venue 
purchased           share)         Time)          number 
919              4.3100         08:23:25         1J4XA0BXO        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
4,249             4.3300         09:37:50         1J4XA0DYS        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
8,888             4.3200         09:47:06         1J4XA0E54        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
308              4.3200         09:47:08         1J4XA0E56        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
231              4.3250         09:47:26         1J4XA0E5B        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
244              4.3200         09:59:31         1J4XA0EAP        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
4,843             4.3100         10:51:47         1J4XA0F7D        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
120              4.3000         10:51:49         1J4XA0F7K        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
8,171             4.3000         10:58:58         1J4XA0FCW        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
922              4.3000         10:58:58         1J4XA0FCZ        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,184             4.3000         11:02:02         1J4XA0FFL        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,270             4.3000         11:02:02         1J4XA0FFM        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,230             4.3000         11:13:39         1J4XA0FKR        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,249             4.3000         11:15:08         1J4XA0FL1        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,975             4.3000         12:26:42         1J4XA0GGU        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,266             4.3000         12:26:42         1J4XA0GGX        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
277              4.2900         12:58:12         1J4XA0GU2        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
16              4.2900         12:58:15         1J4XA0GU3        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,072             4.3000         14:09:08         1J4XA0HZ0        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
4,620             4.3000         14:09:08         1J4XA0HZ1        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
5,229             4.3000         14:09:10         1J4XA0HZ6        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
6,311             4.3000         14:09:10         1J4XA0HZ5        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
262              4.3000         14:09:16         1J4XA0HZ9        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
35              4.3000         14:09:16         1J4XA0HZA        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
156              4.3000         14:09:18         1J4XA0HZB        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
71              4.3000         14:09:18         1J4XA0HZC        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
859              4.2950         14:13:12         1J4XA0I1Z        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
4,400             4.2950         14:13:12         1J4XA0I20        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
593              4.2950         14:13:12         1J4XA0I21        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
5,601             4.2950         14:13:12         1J4XA0I22        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
233              4.2900         14:19:09         1J4XA0I5W        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
65              4.2900         14:19:09         1J4XA0I5X        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
118              4.2900         14:19:10         1J4XA0I5Y        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
28              4.2900         14:19:14         1J4XA0I5Z        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,961             4.2900         14:56:10         1J4XA0JI2        Euronext

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 25, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
