DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 25-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction in Own Shares ISE: DHG LSE: DAL Dublin and London: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Company"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that on Thursday, 24 October 2024, it purchased a total of 140,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, London Branch ("Berenberg"), in accordance with the terms of the share buyback programme announced on 15 October 2024 (the "Share Buyback Programme"). Date of purchase: 24/10/2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 140,000 Lowest price paid per share (EUR): 4.27 Highest price paid per share (EUR): 4.33 Volume weighted average price paid per share (EUR): 4.2947

The Group intends to cancel all of the repurchased shares.

Total voting rights:

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the Ordinary Shares purchased, the Company will have 216,232,191 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 216,232,191 The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual transactions:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (EUR Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading Venue purchased share) Time) number 919 4.3100 08:23:25 1J4XA0BXO Euronext Dublin 4,249 4.3300 09:37:50 1J4XA0DYS Euronext Dublin 8,888 4.3200 09:47:06 1J4XA0E54 Euronext Dublin 308 4.3200 09:47:08 1J4XA0E56 Euronext Dublin 231 4.3250 09:47:26 1J4XA0E5B Euronext Dublin 244 4.3200 09:59:31 1J4XA0EAP Euronext Dublin 4,843 4.3100 10:51:47 1J4XA0F7D Euronext Dublin 120 4.3000 10:51:49 1J4XA0F7K Euronext Dublin 8,171 4.3000 10:58:58 1J4XA0FCW Euronext Dublin 922 4.3000 10:58:58 1J4XA0FCZ Euronext Dublin 2,184 4.3000 11:02:02 1J4XA0FFL Euronext Dublin 3,270 4.3000 11:02:02 1J4XA0FFM Euronext Dublin 2,230 4.3000 11:13:39 1J4XA0FKR Euronext Dublin 1,249 4.3000 11:15:08 1J4XA0FL1 Euronext Dublin 2,975 4.3000 12:26:42 1J4XA0GGU Euronext Dublin 2,266 4.3000 12:26:42 1J4XA0GGX Euronext Dublin 277 4.2900 12:58:12 1J4XA0GU2 Euronext Dublin 16 4.2900 12:58:15 1J4XA0GU3 Euronext Dublin 1,072 4.3000 14:09:08 1J4XA0HZ0 Euronext Dublin 4,620 4.3000 14:09:08 1J4XA0HZ1 Euronext Dublin 5,229 4.3000 14:09:10 1J4XA0HZ6 Euronext Dublin 6,311 4.3000 14:09:10 1J4XA0HZ5 Euronext Dublin 262 4.3000 14:09:16 1J4XA0HZ9 Euronext Dublin 35 4.3000 14:09:16 1J4XA0HZA Euronext Dublin 156 4.3000 14:09:18 1J4XA0HZB Euronext Dublin 71 4.3000 14:09:18 1J4XA0HZC Euronext Dublin 859 4.2950 14:13:12 1J4XA0I1Z Euronext Dublin 4,400 4.2950 14:13:12 1J4XA0I20 Euronext Dublin 593 4.2950 14:13:12 1J4XA0I21 Euronext Dublin 5,601 4.2950 14:13:12 1J4XA0I22 Euronext Dublin 233 4.2900 14:19:09 1J4XA0I5W Euronext Dublin 65 4.2900 14:19:09 1J4XA0I5X Euronext Dublin 118 4.2900 14:19:10 1J4XA0I5Y Euronext Dublin 28 4.2900 14:19:14 1J4XA0I5Z Euronext Dublin 1,961 4.2900 14:56:10 1J4XA0JI2 Euronext

