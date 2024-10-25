Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

Anzeige
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Frankfurt
25.10.24
08:13 Uhr
2,150 Euro
+0,065
+3,12 %
25.10.2024 08:31 Uhr
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
25-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
25 October 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 24 October 2024 it purchased a total of 191,918 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           145,491     46,427 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR2.155     GBP1.794 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR2.140     GBP1.780 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.150583    GBP1.788475

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 628,684,559 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1000       2.150         XDUB      09:23:15      00072027377TRLO0 
5697       2.145         XDUB      09:44:24      00072028260TRLO0 
5761       2.150         XDUB      09:57:23      00072028658TRLO0 
1631       2.145         XDUB      10:49:41      00072030057TRLO0 
3625       2.145         XDUB      10:49:41      00072030056TRLO0 
4724       2.140         XDUB      12:16:45      00072033214TRLO0 
88        2.140         XDUB      12:16:45      00072033216TRLO0 
28        2.140         XDUB      12:16:45      00072033215TRLO0 
4742       2.145         XDUB      12:41:56      00072033673TRLO0 
35        2.145         XDUB      13:08:03      00072034332TRLO0 
5613       2.145         XDUB      13:08:03      00072034331TRLO0 
5153       2.145         XDUB      13:08:03      00072034330TRLO0 
965       2.145         XDUB      13:08:03      00072034333TRLO0 
48        2.150         XDUB      13:39:27      00072035287TRLO0 
10348      2.150         XDUB      13:39:27      00072035286TRLO0 
1000       2.150         XDUB      14:03:27      00072035920TRLO0 
1743       2.150         XDUB      14:03:27      00072035919TRLO0 
1747       2.150         XDUB      14:03:27      00072035918TRLO0 
48        2.150         XDUB      14:03:27      00072035917TRLO0 
1739       2.150         XDUB      14:03:27      00072035916TRLO0 
574       2.150         XDUB      14:03:27      00072035915TRLO0 
5386       2.150         XDUB      14:33:16      00072036983TRLO0 
4266       2.150         XDUB      14:33:16      00072036982TRLO0 
875       2.150         XDUB      14:33:16      00072036981TRLO0 
327       2.150         XDUB      14:33:16      00072036987TRLO0 
235       2.150         XDUB      14:33:16      00072036986TRLO0 
1000       2.150         XDUB      14:33:16      00072036985TRLO0 
5500       2.150         XDUB      14:33:16      00072036984TRLO0 
3137       2.145         XDUB      14:33:40      00072036996TRLO0 
199       2.145         XDUB      14:35:01      00072037036TRLO0 
1681       2.145         XDUB      14:35:36      00072037056TRLO0 
1730       2.155         XDUB      15:18:50      00072039484TRLO0 
3455       2.155         XDUB      15:27:23      00072039888TRLO0 
136       2.155         XDUB      15:27:23      00072039887TRLO0 
4956       2.155         XDUB      15:35:36      00072040450TRLO0 
5206       2.155         XDUB      15:35:36      00072040449TRLO0 
4907       2.155         XDUB      15:35:36      00072040448TRLO0 
5014       2.155         XDUB      15:35:36      00072040447TRLO0 
5065       2.155         XDUB      15:35:36      00072040446TRLO0 
5748       2.155         XDUB      15:35:36      00072040445TRLO0 
369       2.150         XDUB      15:35:53      00072040479TRLO0 
7078       2.150         XDUB      15:35:53      00072040478TRLO0 
4957       2.155         XDUB      15:45:43      00072041149TRLO0 
476       2.155         XDUB      15:51:16      00072041484TRLO0 
1987       2.155         XDUB      15:51:16      00072041485TRLO0 
1630       2.155         XDUB      15:51:30      00072041495TRLO0 
1000       2.155         XDUB      15:51:30      00072041494TRLO0 
554       2.155         XDUB      15:51:30      00072041493TRLO0 
327       2.155         XDUB      16:09:30      00072042793TRLO0 
604       2.155         XDUB      16:10:03      00072042812TRLO0 
605       2.155         XDUB      16:10:43      00072042839TRLO0 
555       2.155         XDUB      16:11:30      00072042867TRLO0 
609       2.155         XDUB      16:11:43      00072042878TRLO0 
831       2.155         XDUB      16:12:49      00072042927TRLO0 
605       2.155         XDUB      16:13:23      00072042966TRLO0 
8        2.155         XDUB      16:13:29      00072042970TRLO0 
602       2.155         XDUB      16:13:29      00072042969TRLO0 
573       2.155         XDUB      16:13:30      00072042971TRLO0 
598       2.155         XDUB      16:15:03      00072043090TRLO0 
598       2.155         XDUB      16:15:30      00072043114TRLO0 
948       2.155         XDUB      16:17:10      00072043273TRLO0 
572       2.155         XDUB      16:17:30      00072043281TRLO0 
95        2.155         XDUB      16:19:10      00072043340TRLO0 
588       2.155         XDUB      16:19:30      00072043377TRLO0 
153       2.155         XDUB      16:19:30      00072043379TRLO0 
601       2.155         XDUB      16:20:30      00072043465TRLO0 
777       2.155         XDUB      16:20:40      00072043468TRLO0 
1190       2.155         XDUB      16:22:32      00072043582TRLO0 
869       2.155         XDUB      16:24:40      00072043874TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
866       178.60        XLON      09:44:24      00072028258TRLO0 
295       178.60        XLON      09:44:24      00072028259TRLO0 
1        178.60        XLON      09:44:24      00072028262TRLO0 
1739       178.60        XLON      09:44:24      00072028261TRLO0 
62        178.60        XLON      10:49:41      00072030055TRLO0 
524       178.80        XLON      10:53:54      00072030293TRLO0 
409       178.80        XLON      10:53:54      00072030292TRLO0 
71        178.80        XLON      10:53:54      00072030291TRLO0 
473       178.80        XLON      10:53:54      00072030290TRLO0 
2100       178.40        XLON      10:53:57      00072030301TRLO0 
849       178.40        XLON      10:53:57      00072030302TRLO0 
2432       178.80        XLON      11:14:37      00072031149TRLO0 
25        178.80        XLON      11:14:37      00072031148TRLO0 
756       178.80        XLON      11:14:37      00072031147TRLO0 
46        178.00        XLON      12:16:52      00072033217TRLO0 
769       178.00        XLON      12:17:56      00072033242TRLO0 
2047       178.00        XLON      12:17:56      00072033241TRLO0 
288       178.00        XLON      12:17:56      00072033240TRLO0

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 25, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

228       178.00        XLON      12:17:56      00072033239TRLO0 
112       178.00        XLON      12:17:56      00072033238TRLO0 
2300       178.00        XLON      13:30:06      00072034932TRLO0 
2511       178.80        XLON      13:42:26      00072035347TRLO0 
250       178.80        XLON      13:42:26      00072035346TRLO0 
1415       178.40        XLON      13:47:42      00072035455TRLO0 
1415       178.40        XLON      13:47:42      00072035454TRLO0 
400       178.40        XLON      13:47:42      00072035453TRLO0 
476       178.80        XLON      13:52:16      00072035528TRLO0 
671       178.80        XLON      13:52:16      00072035527TRLO0 
573       178.80        XLON      13:52:16      00072035526TRLO0 
3126       178.80        XLON      14:33:17      00072036988TRLO0 
1615       178.40        XLON      14:43:03      00072037441TRLO0 
567       179.40        XLON      15:17:24      00072039413TRLO0 
567       179.40        XLON      15:17:24      00072039412TRLO0 
1300       179.40        XLON      15:17:24      00072039411TRLO0 
2842       179.40        XLON      15:17:24      00072039410TRLO0 
402       179.40        XLON      15:17:24      00072039409TRLO0 
2899       179.40        XLON      15:17:25      00072039414TRLO0 
3289       179.40        XLON      15:25:41      00072039738TRLO0 
283       179.40        XLON      15:35:37      00072040451TRLO0 
2726       179.40        XLON      15:35:37      00072040452TRLO0 
2708       179.40        XLON      15:51:32      00072041500TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  355022 
EQS News ID:  2015793 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2015793&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 25, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.