Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 25-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25 October 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 24 October 2024 it purchased a total of 191,918 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 145,491 46,427 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.155 GBP1.794 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.140 GBP1.780 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.150583 GBP1.788475

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 628,684,559 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1000 2.150 XDUB 09:23:15 00072027377TRLO0 5697 2.145 XDUB 09:44:24 00072028260TRLO0 5761 2.150 XDUB 09:57:23 00072028658TRLO0 1631 2.145 XDUB 10:49:41 00072030057TRLO0 3625 2.145 XDUB 10:49:41 00072030056TRLO0 4724 2.140 XDUB 12:16:45 00072033214TRLO0 88 2.140 XDUB 12:16:45 00072033216TRLO0 28 2.140 XDUB 12:16:45 00072033215TRLO0 4742 2.145 XDUB 12:41:56 00072033673TRLO0 35 2.145 XDUB 13:08:03 00072034332TRLO0 5613 2.145 XDUB 13:08:03 00072034331TRLO0 5153 2.145 XDUB 13:08:03 00072034330TRLO0 965 2.145 XDUB 13:08:03 00072034333TRLO0 48 2.150 XDUB 13:39:27 00072035287TRLO0 10348 2.150 XDUB 13:39:27 00072035286TRLO0 1000 2.150 XDUB 14:03:27 00072035920TRLO0 1743 2.150 XDUB 14:03:27 00072035919TRLO0 1747 2.150 XDUB 14:03:27 00072035918TRLO0 48 2.150 XDUB 14:03:27 00072035917TRLO0 1739 2.150 XDUB 14:03:27 00072035916TRLO0 574 2.150 XDUB 14:03:27 00072035915TRLO0 5386 2.150 XDUB 14:33:16 00072036983TRLO0 4266 2.150 XDUB 14:33:16 00072036982TRLO0 875 2.150 XDUB 14:33:16 00072036981TRLO0 327 2.150 XDUB 14:33:16 00072036987TRLO0 235 2.150 XDUB 14:33:16 00072036986TRLO0 1000 2.150 XDUB 14:33:16 00072036985TRLO0 5500 2.150 XDUB 14:33:16 00072036984TRLO0 3137 2.145 XDUB 14:33:40 00072036996TRLO0 199 2.145 XDUB 14:35:01 00072037036TRLO0 1681 2.145 XDUB 14:35:36 00072037056TRLO0 1730 2.155 XDUB 15:18:50 00072039484TRLO0 3455 2.155 XDUB 15:27:23 00072039888TRLO0 136 2.155 XDUB 15:27:23 00072039887TRLO0 4956 2.155 XDUB 15:35:36 00072040450TRLO0 5206 2.155 XDUB 15:35:36 00072040449TRLO0 4907 2.155 XDUB 15:35:36 00072040448TRLO0 5014 2.155 XDUB 15:35:36 00072040447TRLO0 5065 2.155 XDUB 15:35:36 00072040446TRLO0 5748 2.155 XDUB 15:35:36 00072040445TRLO0 369 2.150 XDUB 15:35:53 00072040479TRLO0 7078 2.150 XDUB 15:35:53 00072040478TRLO0 4957 2.155 XDUB 15:45:43 00072041149TRLO0 476 2.155 XDUB 15:51:16 00072041484TRLO0 1987 2.155 XDUB 15:51:16 00072041485TRLO0 1630 2.155 XDUB 15:51:30 00072041495TRLO0 1000 2.155 XDUB 15:51:30 00072041494TRLO0 554 2.155 XDUB 15:51:30 00072041493TRLO0 327 2.155 XDUB 16:09:30 00072042793TRLO0 604 2.155 XDUB 16:10:03 00072042812TRLO0 605 2.155 XDUB 16:10:43 00072042839TRLO0 555 2.155 XDUB 16:11:30 00072042867TRLO0 609 2.155 XDUB 16:11:43 00072042878TRLO0 831 2.155 XDUB 16:12:49 00072042927TRLO0 605 2.155 XDUB 16:13:23 00072042966TRLO0 8 2.155 XDUB 16:13:29 00072042970TRLO0 602 2.155 XDUB 16:13:29 00072042969TRLO0 573 2.155 XDUB 16:13:30 00072042971TRLO0 598 2.155 XDUB 16:15:03 00072043090TRLO0 598 2.155 XDUB 16:15:30 00072043114TRLO0 948 2.155 XDUB 16:17:10 00072043273TRLO0 572 2.155 XDUB 16:17:30 00072043281TRLO0 95 2.155 XDUB 16:19:10 00072043340TRLO0 588 2.155 XDUB 16:19:30 00072043377TRLO0 153 2.155 XDUB 16:19:30 00072043379TRLO0 601 2.155 XDUB 16:20:30 00072043465TRLO0 777 2.155 XDUB 16:20:40 00072043468TRLO0 1190 2.155 XDUB 16:22:32 00072043582TRLO0 869 2.155 XDUB 16:24:40 00072043874TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 866 178.60 XLON 09:44:24 00072028258TRLO0 295 178.60 XLON 09:44:24 00072028259TRLO0 1 178.60 XLON 09:44:24 00072028262TRLO0 1739 178.60 XLON 09:44:24 00072028261TRLO0 62 178.60 XLON 10:49:41 00072030055TRLO0 524 178.80 XLON 10:53:54 00072030293TRLO0 409 178.80 XLON 10:53:54 00072030292TRLO0 71 178.80 XLON 10:53:54 00072030291TRLO0 473 178.80 XLON 10:53:54 00072030290TRLO0 2100 178.40 XLON 10:53:57 00072030301TRLO0 849 178.40 XLON 10:53:57 00072030302TRLO0 2432 178.80 XLON 11:14:37 00072031149TRLO0 25 178.80 XLON 11:14:37 00072031148TRLO0 756 178.80 XLON 11:14:37 00072031147TRLO0 46 178.00 XLON 12:16:52 00072033217TRLO0 769 178.00 XLON 12:17:56 00072033242TRLO0 2047 178.00 XLON 12:17:56 00072033241TRLO0 288 178.00 XLON 12:17:56 00072033240TRLO0

228 178.00 XLON 12:17:56 00072033239TRLO0 112 178.00 XLON 12:17:56 00072033238TRLO0 2300 178.00 XLON 13:30:06 00072034932TRLO0 2511 178.80 XLON 13:42:26 00072035347TRLO0 250 178.80 XLON 13:42:26 00072035346TRLO0 1415 178.40 XLON 13:47:42 00072035455TRLO0 1415 178.40 XLON 13:47:42 00072035454TRLO0 400 178.40 XLON 13:47:42 00072035453TRLO0 476 178.80 XLON 13:52:16 00072035528TRLO0 671 178.80 XLON 13:52:16 00072035527TRLO0 573 178.80 XLON 13:52:16 00072035526TRLO0 3126 178.80 XLON 14:33:17 00072036988TRLO0 1615 178.40 XLON 14:43:03 00072037441TRLO0 567 179.40 XLON 15:17:24 00072039413TRLO0 567 179.40 XLON 15:17:24 00072039412TRLO0 1300 179.40 XLON 15:17:24 00072039411TRLO0 2842 179.40 XLON 15:17:24 00072039410TRLO0 402 179.40 XLON 15:17:24 00072039409TRLO0 2899 179.40 XLON 15:17:25 00072039414TRLO0 3289 179.40 XLON 15:25:41 00072039738TRLO0 283 179.40 XLON 15:35:37 00072040451TRLO0 2726 179.40 XLON 15:35:37 00072040452TRLO0 2708 179.40 XLON 15:51:32 00072041500TRLO0

