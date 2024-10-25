

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - NatWest Group plc (NWG.L), a banking and financial services company, Friday reported that its third-quarter attributable profit climbed 35.3 percent to 1.17 billion pounds from last year's 866 million pounds.



Total basic earnings per share grew to 14.1 pence from 9.8 pence a year ago.



Total income grew 7.3 percent to 3.744 billion pounds from last year's 3.488 billion pounds. Total income excluding notable items was 3.772 billion pounds, up 7.3 percent from 3.514 billion pounds a year ago.



Net interest income grew 8 percent from last year to 2.90 billion pounds, and net interest margin was 13 basis points higher to 2.18 percent.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2024, NatWest now expects income excluding notable items to be around 14.4 billion pounds, and to achieve a return on tangible equity above 15 percent.



In 2026, the company continues to expect to achieve a return on tangible equity for the Group of greater than 13 percent.



