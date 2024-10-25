

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index decreased slightly less than initially estimated in August to the lowest level in nearly four years, the latest data from the Cabinet Office showed on Friday.



The leading index, which measures future economic activity, dropped to 106.9 in August from 109.3 in the previous month. The flash score was 106.7.



Further, this was the lowest reading since October 2020, when it was 106.5.



Similarly, the coincident index weakened to a 6-month low of 114.0 in August from 117.2 a month ago. The latest score was revised up from 113.5. The coincident index measures the current economic situation.



Meanwhile, the lagging index rose somewhat to 107.9 in August from 107.5 in the prior month.



