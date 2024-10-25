Anzeige
Freitag, 25.10.2024
Warum diese Minenaktie Ihre beste Absicherung gegen wirtschaftliches Chaos sein könnte
25.10.2024 09:06 Uhr
The Biotech Growth Trust PLC - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 25

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC

(the "Company")

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

25 October 2024

The Company confirms that:

a) all inside information which the Directors and Company may have had has been notified to a Regulated Information Service ("RIS");

b) the Company's net asset value per share is calculated and announced through a RIS on a daily basis;

c) the Company has no reason to believe that there will be any material difference between the net asset value per share as at close of business on Monday, 30 September 2024, which was announced on Tuesday, 1 October 2024, and the financial information to be published in the announcement of its results for the half year ended 30 September 2024.

The Company is, therefore, not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during the closed period, as defined by the UK Market Abuse Regulation, which will end on the date of the publication of its results for the half year ended 30 September 2024, expected to be on or after Wednesday, 27 November 2024.

For further information please contact:

Katherine Manson Frostrow Capital LLP - 0203 709 8734


