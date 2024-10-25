Anzeige
25.10.2024 09:37 Uhr
Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets III UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets III UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets III UCITS ETF USD Acc (LEMD LN) 
Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets III UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
25-Oct-2024 / 09:05 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets III UCITS ETF USD Acc 
DEALING DATE: 24-Oct-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 14.0547 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8528000 
CODE: LEMD LN 
ISIN: FR0010435297 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      FR0010435297 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      LEMD LN 
Sequence No.:  355038 
EQS News ID:  2015937 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2015937&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 25, 2024 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
