Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc (LCJD LN) Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Oct-2024 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 24-Oct-2024 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 2646.7945 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 188451233 CODE: LCJD LN ISIN: LU1781541252 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1781541252 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCJD LN Sequence No.: 355177 EQS News ID: 2016219 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

October 25, 2024 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)