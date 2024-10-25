DJ Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Acc (COMG LN) Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Oct-2024 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 24-Oct-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 23.397 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 49139855 CODE: COMG LN ISIN: LU1829218749 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1829218749 Category Code: NAV TIDM: COMG LN Sequence No.: 355184 EQS News ID: 2016233 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

October 25, 2024