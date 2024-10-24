SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Western Digital Corp. (Nasdaq: WDC) today reported fiscal first quarter financial results.
"Western Digital's performance in the fiscal first quarter demonstrates our commitment to operational excellence and disciplined capital investment as our focus on lasting quality and reliability, driven by industry leading innovation and a diversified portfolio, has allowed us to target the most attractive end markets to improve profitability," said David Goeckeler, Western Digital CEO. "The strength of our diversified product portfolio is demonstrated by the rapid emergence of enterprise SSD as a core pillar of growth within our Flash business. The strength of our HDD product portfolio lies in our UltraSMR technology, delivering the industry's highest capacity hard drives with unmatched reliability, quality, and performance, offering a compelling TCO to our customers. With the continued proliferation of the AI Data Cycle, our Flash and HDD product portfolios are well-positioned to capitalize on significant opportunities as adoption continues to grow."
Q1 2025 Financial Highlights
($ in millions, except per share amounts)
GAAP
Non-GAAP
Q1 2025
Q4 2024
Q/Q
Q1 2025
Q4 2024
Q/Q
Revenue
$4,095
$3,764
up 9%
$4,095
$3,764
up 9%
Gross Margin
37.9%
35.9%
up 2.0 ppt
38.5%
36.3%
up 2.2 ppt
Operating Expenses
$809
$1,137
down 29%
$691
$700
down 1%
Operating Income
$742
$216
up 244%
$884
$666
up 33%
Diluted Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders
$481
$28
up 1618%
$634
$504
up 26%
Net Income Per Share
$1.35
$0.08
up 1588%
$1.78
$1.44
up 24%
GAAP
Non-GAAP
Q1 2025
Q1 2024
Y/Y
Q1 2025
Q1 2024
Y/Y
Revenue
$4,095
$2,750
up 49%
$4,095
$2,750
up 49%
Gross Margin
37.9%
3.6%
up 34.3 ppt
38.5%
4.1%
up 34.4 ppt
Operating Expenses
$809
$695
up 16%
$691
$555
up 25%
Operating Income (Loss)
$742
$(596)
*
$884
$(443)
*
Diluted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Shareholders
$481
$(700)
*
$634
$(569)
*
Net Income (Loss) Per Share
$1.35
$(2.17)
*
$1.78
$(1.76)
*
* not a meaningful figure
The company had an operating cash inflow of $34 million and ended the quarter with $1.71 billion of total cash and cash equivalents.
End Market Summary
Revenue ($M)
Q1 2025
Q4 2024
Q/Q
Q1 2024
Y/Y
Cloud
$2,208
$1,882
up 17%
$872
up 153%
Client
1,209
1,204
-%
1,147
up 5%
Consumer
678
678
-%
731
down 7%
Total Revenue
$4,095
$3,764
up 9%
$2,750
up 49%
In the fiscal first quarter:
- Cloud represented 54% of total revenue. On a sequential and year-over-year basis, the increases were driven by higher nearline shipments in HDD and enterprise SSD bit shipments to data center customers.
- Client represented 29% of total revenue. Compared to last quarter, Flash bit shipment growth in gaming and mobile was offset by a decline in PC OEM, while HDD revenue was flat. Year-over-year, an increase in Flash revenue was primarily due to higher ASPs as bit shipments declined, and was partially offset by lower HDD revenue.
- Consumer represented 17% of total revenue. Sequentially, a slight growth in HDD offset a decline in Flash driven by softer consumer demand. Year over year, the decrease was due to lower Flash and HDD bit shipments partially offset by improved pricing in both Flash and HDD.
Business Outlook for Fiscal Second Quarter of 2025
Three Months Ending
December 27, 2024
GAAP(1)
Non-GAAP(1)
Revenue ($B)
$4.20 - $4.40
$4.20 - $4.40
Gross margin
36.5% - 38.5%
37.0% - 39.0%
Operating expenses ($M)
$835 - $855
$695 - $715
Interest and other expense, net ($M)
~ $115
~ $110
Tax rate(2)
N/A
15.0% - 17.0%
Diluted earnings per share
N/A
$1.75 - $2.05
Diluted shares outstanding (in millions)
~ 357
~ 357
_______________
|(1) Non-GAAP gross margin guidance excludes stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets and amortization of patent licenses related to a litigation matter, totaling approximately $20 million to $30 million. The company's Non-GAAP operating expenses guidance excludes stock-based compensation expense and expenses related to business separation costs, totaling approximately $130 million to $150 million. Non-GAAP Interest and other income (expense) guidance excludes approximately $5 million of interest expense related to a litigation matter. In the aggregate, Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance excludes these items totaling $155 million to $185 million. The timing and amount of these charges excluded from Non-GAAP gross margin, Non-GAAP operating expenses, and Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share cannot be further allocated or quantified with certainty. Additionally, the timing and amount of additional charges the company excludes from its Non-GAAP tax rate and Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are dependent on the timing and determination of certain actions and cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, full reconciliations of Non-GAAP gross margin, Non-GAAP operating expenses, Non-GAAP tax rate and Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures (gross margin, operating expenses, tax rate and diluted earnings per share, respectively) are not available without unreasonable effort.
|(2) Non-GAAP tax rate is determined based on a percentage of Non-GAAP pre-tax income or loss. Our estimated Non-GAAP tax rate may differ from our GAAP tax rate (i) due to differences in the tax treatment of items excluded from our Non-GAAP net income or loss; (ii) the fact that our GAAP income tax expense or benefit recorded in any interim period is based on an estimated forecasted GAAP tax rate for the full year, excluding loss jurisdictions; and (iii) because our GAAP taxes recorded in any interim period are dependent on the timing and determination of certain GAAP operating expenses.
Accounting Assessment for Recent Development in Litigation Matter
On October 18, 2024, a jury returned a verdict in a patent infringement case against the company in the amount of $316 million. The company believes it has meritorious arguments to the verdict and believes it will ultimately prevail in this legal proceeding. The company is currently evaluating the appropriate accounting treatment for this matter, and the financial information reported in this press release does not include any impact related to these recent developments, pending completion of that assessment. The company expects to complete its accounting assessment in connection with the preparation of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which it expects to file on or before November 6, 2024. As a result, the financial information included in that report may differ from the preliminary fiscal first quarter US GAAP financial results reported in this press release. The company does not expect a change to its reported Non-GAAP financial results in connection with its assessment of this matter.
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION
PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in millions; unaudited; on a US GAAP basis)
September 27,
2024
June 28,
2024
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,705
$
1,879
Accounts receivable, net
2,458
2,166
Inventories
3,384
3,342
Other current assets
798
673
Assets held for sale
597
-
Total current assets
8,942
8,060
Property, plant and equipment, net
2,917
3,167
Notes receivable and investments in Flash Ventures
1,051
991
Goodwill
9,812
10,032
Other intangible assets, net
77
78
Other non-current assets
1,972
1,860
Total assets
$
24,771
$
24,188
LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
1,578
$
1,411
Accounts payable to related parties
352
313
Accrued expenses
1,311
1,480
Income taxes payable
448
525
Accrued compensation
542
608
Current portion of long-term debt
1,750
1,750
Liabilities held for sale
110
-
Total current liabilities
6,091
6,087
Long-term debt
5,650
5,684
Other liabilities
1,158
1,370
Total liabilities
12,899
13,141
Convertible preferred stock, aggregate liquidation preference of $261 and $257, respectively
229
229
Total shareholders' equity
11,643
10,818
Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock and shareholders' equity
$
24,771
$
24,188
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION
PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in millions, except per share amounts; unaudited; on a US GAAP basis)
Three Months Ended
September 27,
2024
September 29,
2023
Revenue, net
$
4,095
$
2,750
Cost of revenue
2,544
2,651
Gross profit
1,551
99
Operating expenses:
Research and development
519
431
Selling, general and administrative
242
207
Litigation matter
3
-
Employee termination, asset impairment and other
2
57
Business separation costs
43
-
Total operating expenses
809
695
Operating income (loss)
742
(596
)
Interest and other income (expense)
(114
)
(86
)
Income (loss) before taxes
628
(682
)
Income tax expense
135
3
Net income (loss)
493
(685
)
Less: dividends allocated to preferred shareholders
4
15
Less: income attributable to preferred shareholders
8
-
Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders
$
481
$
(700
)
Net income (loss) per common share:
Basic
$
1.40
$
(2.17
)
Diluted
$
1.35
$
(2.17
)
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
344
323
Diluted
357
323
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION
PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in millions; unaudited; on a US GAAP basis)
Three Months Ended
September 27,
2024
September 29,
2023
Operating Activities
Net income (loss)
$
493
$
(685
)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operations:
Depreciation and amortization
135
147
Stock-based compensation
84
77
Deferred income taxes
54
(46
)
Gain on disposal of assets
(1
)
(87
)
Non-cash asset impairment
-
95
Amortization of debt issuance costs and discounts
5
4
Other non-cash operating activities, net
17
1
Changes in:
Accounts receivable, net
(292
)
147
Inventories
(76
)
201
Accounts payable
216
25
Accounts payable to related parties
39
(15
)
Accrued expenses
(153
)
63
Income taxes payable
(77
)
(325
)
Accrued compensation
(50
)
1
Other assets and liabilities, net
(360
)
(229
)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
34
(626
)
Investing Activities
Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net
(95
)
69
Activity related to Flash Ventures, net
47
13
Strategic investments and other, net
3
2
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(45
)
84
Financing Activities
Employee stock plans, net
(64
)
(43
)
Proceeds from convertible preferred stock, net of issuance costs
-
(3
)
Proceeds from debt, net of repayments
(38
)
600
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(102
)
554
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
10
(3
)
Cash and cash equivalents reclassified to assets held for sale
(71
)
-
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(174
)
9
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
1,879
2,023
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
1,705
$
2,032
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION
SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING SEGMENT RESULTS
(in millions; except percentages; unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 27,
2024
September 29,
2023
Net revenue:
HDD
$
2,211
$
1,194
Flash
1,884
1,556
Total net revenue
$
4,095
$
2,750
Gross profit:
HDD
$
843
$
273
Flash
732
(161
)
Total gross profit for segments
1,575
112
Unallocated corporate items:
Stock-based compensation expense
(14
)
(13
)
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
(1
)
-
Amortization of licenses related to a litigation matter
(9
)
-
Total unallocated corporate items
(24
)
(13
)
Consolidated gross profit
$
1,551
$
99
Gross margin:
HDD
38.1
%
22.9
%
Flash
38.9
%
(10.3
)%
Total gross margin for segments
38.5
%
4.1
%
Consolidated gross margin
37.9
%
3.6
%
The company manages and reports under two reportable segments: hard disk drives ("HDD") and flash-based products ("Flash"). In the table above, total gross profit for segments and total gross margin for segments are Non-GAAP financial measures, which are also referred to herein as Non-GAAP gross profit and Non-GAAP gross margin, respectively.
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION
PRELIMINARY RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(in millions; unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 27,
2024
June 28,
2024
September 29,
2023
GAAP gross profit
$
1,551
$
1,353
$
99
Stock-based compensation expense
14
12
13
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
1
1
-
Litigation matter
9
-
-
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
1,575
$
1,366
$
112
GAAP operating expenses
$
809
$
1,137
$
695
Stock-based compensation expense
(70
)
(57
)
(64
)
Business separation costs
(43
)
(38
)
-
Litigation matter
(3
)
(291
)
-
Employee termination, asset impairment and other
(2
)
(50
)
(57
)
Strategic review
-
-
(17
)
Other
-
(1
)
(2
)
Non-GAAP operating expenses
$
691
$
700
$
555
GAAP operating income (loss)
$
742
$
216
$
(596
)
Gross profit adjustments
24
13
13
Operating expense adjustments
118
437
140
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
$
884
$
666
$
(443
)
GAAP interest and other expense, net
$
(114
)
$
(114
)
$
(86
)
Litigation matter
2
-
-
Non-GAAP interest and other expense, net
$
(112
)
$
(114
)
$
(86
)
GAAP income tax expense
$
135
$
63
$
3
Income tax adjustments
(11
)
(46
)
22
Non-GAAP income tax expense
$
124
$
17
$
25
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION
PRELIMINARY RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(in millions, except per share amounts; unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 27,
2024
June 28,
2024
September 29,
2023
GAAP net income (loss)
$
493
$
39
$
(685
)
Stock-based compensation expense
84
69
77
Business separation costs
43
38
-
Litigation matter
14
291
-
Employee termination, asset impairment and other
2
50
57
Strategic review
-
-
17
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
1
1
-
Other
-
1
2
Income tax adjustments
11
46
(22
)
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
648
535
(554
)
Less: amount allocated to preferred shareholders
14
31
15
Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders
$
634
$
504
$
(569
)
Diluted income (loss) per common share
GAAP
$
1.35
$
0.08
$
(2.17
)
Non-GAAP
$
1.78
$
1.44
$
(1.76
)
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding:
GAAP
357
349
323
Non-GAAP
357
349
323
Cash flows
Cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities
$
34
$
366
$
(626
)
Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net
(95
)
(116
)
69
Activity related to Flash Ventures, net
47
32
13
Free cash flow
$
(14
)
$
282
$
(544
)
To supplement the condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the tables above sets forth Non-GAAP gross profit; Non-GAAP gross margin; Non-GAAP operating expenses; Non-GAAP operating income and loss; Non-GAAP interest and other expense, net; Non-GAAP income tax expense; Non-GAAP net income and loss; Non-GAAP diluted income and loss per common share and free cash flow ("Non-GAAP measures"). These Non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from Non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The company believes the presentation of these Non-GAAP measures, when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors for measuring the company's earnings performance and comparing it against prior periods. Specifically, the company believes these Non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors as they exclude certain expenses, gains and losses that the company believes are not indicative of its core operating results or because they are consistent with the financial models and estimates published by many analysts who follow the company and its peers. As discussed further below, these Non-GAAP measures exclude, as applicable, stock-based compensation expense; business separation costs; charges related to a litigation matter; employee termination, asset impairment, and other; expenses related to our strategic review; amortization of acquired intangible assets; other adjustments; and income tax adjustments and the company believes these measures along with the related reconciliations to the GAAP measures provide additional detail and comparability for assessing the company's results. These Non-GAAP measures are some of the primary indicators management uses for assessing the company's performance and planning and forecasting future periods. These measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results.
As described above, the company excludes the following items from its Non-GAAP measures:
Stock-based compensation expense. Because of the variety of equity awards used by companies, the varying methodologies for determining stock-based compensation expense, the subjective assumptions involved in those determinations, and the volatility in valuations that can be driven by market conditions outside the company's control, the company believes excluding stock-based compensation expense enhances the ability of management and investors to understand and assess the underlying performance of its business over time and compare it against the company's peers, a majority of whom also exclude stock-based compensation expense from their Non-GAAP results.
Business separation costs. The company incurred expenses associated with the separation of its HDD and Flash business units to create two independent, public companies. The company believes these charges do not reflect the company's operating results and that they are not indicative of the underlying performance of its business.
Litigation matter. The company has recognized expenses related to a recent judgment in a patent litigation matter, which consisted of an award of damages, prejudgment interest, and estimated plaintiff legal costs. The company also recognized expenses in its cost of revenue related to the amortization of patent licenses that the company has capitalized related to this litigation matter. The company believes these charges do not reflect the company's operating results and that they are not indicative of the underlying performance of its business. For further information regarding the litigation matter, see Note 17 to the notes to consolidated financial statements included in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on August 20, 2024.
Employee termination, asset impairment, and other. From time-to-time, in order to realign the company's operations with anticipated market demand or to achieve cost synergies from the integration of acquisitions, the company may terminate employees and/or restructure its operations. From time-to-time, the company may also incur charges from the impairment of intangible assets and other long-lived assets. In addition, the company may record credits related to gains upon sale of property due to restructuring or reversals of charges recorded in prior periods. In addition, the company has taken actions to reduce the amount of capital invested in facilities, including the sale-leaseback of facilities. These charges or credits are inconsistent in amount and frequency, and the company believes they are not indicative of the underlying performance of its business.
Strategic review. The company incurred expenses associated with its review of strategic alternatives that resulted in the planned separation of its HDD and Flash business units to create two independent, public companies. The company believes these charges do not reflect the company's operating results and that they are not indicative of the underlying performance of its business.
Amortization of acquired intangible assets. The company incurs non-cash expenses from the amortization of acquired intangible assets over their economic lives. Such charges are significantly impacted by the timing and magnitude of the company's acquisitions and any related impairment charges.
Other adjustments. From time-to-time, the company sells or impairs investments or other assets which are not considered necessary to its business operations, or incurs other charges or gains that the company believes are not a part of the ongoing operation of its business. The resulting expense or benefit is inconsistent in amount and frequency.
Income tax adjustments. Income tax adjustments include the difference between income taxes based on a forecasted annual Non-GAAP tax rate and a forecasted annual GAAP tax rate as a result of the timing of certain Non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments. The income tax adjustments also include adjustments to estimates related to the current status of the rules and regulations governing the transition to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and the re-measurement of certain unrecognized tax benefits primarily related to tax positions taken in prior quarters, including interest. These adjustments are excluded because the company believes that they are not indicative of the underlying performance of its ongoing business.
Additionally, free cash flow is defined as cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment, net, and the activity related to Flash Ventures, net. The company considers free cash flow generated in any period to be a useful indicator of cash that is available for strategic opportunities including, among others, investing in the company's business, making strategic acquisitions, repaying debt and strengthening the balance sheet.
