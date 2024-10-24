CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BY), today reported:

At or For the quarter Third Quarter Highlights (compared to 2Q24, unless otherwise specified) 3Q24 2Q24 3Q23 Financial Results ($ in thousands) • Announced definitive merger agreement Net interest income $ 87,455 $ 86,526 $ 92,452 with First Security Bancorp, Inc. Non-interest income 14,385 12,844 12,376 Total revenue(1) 101,840 99,370 104,828 • ROAA of 1.29%; PTPP ROAA of 2.02%(1) Non-interest expense (NIE) 54,327 53,210 57,891 Pre-tax pre-provision net income(1) 47,513 46,160 46,937 • TBV per share of $20.21(1); up 7.3% LQ, Provision for credit losses 7,475 6,045 8,803 and 23.6% YoY Provision for income taxes 9,710 10,444 9,912 Net Income $ 30,328 $ 29,671 $ 28,222 • Common equity tier 1 of 11.35%, an increase of 51 bps Per Share Diluted earnings per share (EPS) $ 0.69 $ 0.68 $ 0.65 Income Statement Dividends declared per common share 0.09 0.09 0.09 • Net interest income of $87.5 million, an Book value per share 24.70 23.38 21.04 increase of $929,000, or 1.1% Tangible book value (TBV) per share(1) 20.21 18.84 16.35 • Non-interest income of $14.4 million, an Balance Sheet & Credit Quality ($ in thousands) increase of $1.5 million, or 12.0% Total deposits $ 7,497,887 $ 7,347,181 $ 6,953,690 Total loans and leases 6,899,401 6,904,564 6,620,602 • NIE/AA 2.31%, down three bps Net charge-offs 8,467 9,514 5,430 Allowance for credit losses (ACL) 98,860 99,730 105,696 • Adjusted efficiency ratio of 51.62%(1), ACL to total loans and leases held for investment 1.44% 1.45% 1.60% down by 57 bps Select Ratios (annualized where applicable) Balance Sheet Efficiency ratio(1) 52.02% 52.19% 53.75% • Total deposits grew $150.7 million, or 2.1% Return on average assets (ROAA) 1.29% 1.31% 1.30% Return on average stockholders' equity 11.39% 11.83% 12.11% • Loan/deposits down 196 bps to 92.02% Return on average tangible common equity(1) 14.49% 15.27% 16.15% Net interest margin (NIM) 3.88% 3.98% 4.46% • Reduced other borrowings by $400.0 million Common equity to total assets 11.63% 10.72% 10.29% Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) 9.72% 8.82% 8.18% • Tangible common equity to tangible assets Common equity tier 1 11.35% 10.84% 10.08% of 9.72%(1), an increase of 90 bps

CEO/President Commentary Roberto R. Herencia, Executive Chairman and CEO of Byline Bancorp, commented, "Our third quarter performance reflects Byline's continued strong momentum across the franchise as we posted strong results. We are excited about our pending First Security Bancorp, Inc. transaction, which aligns with our long-term M&A strategy. We believe this merger strengthens our position in the market by adding a high-quality franchise with a strong core deposit base. We look forward to welcoming First Security Bank and Trust customers to Byline in 2025." Alberto J. Paracchini, President of Byline Bancorp, added, "Third quarter results were highlighted by robust earnings, strong profitability, net interest income expansion, solid deposit and fee revenue growth, and controlled non-interest expense. Importantly, we increased tangible book value and continue to maintain excellent balance sheet strength. We remain focused on executing our strategy of becoming the preeminent commercial bank in Chicago while continuing to increase the value of the franchise."

Board Declares Cash Dividend of $0.09 per Share

On October 22, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.09 per share, payable on November 19, 2024, to stockholders of record of the Company's common stock as of November 5, 2024.

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS HIGHLIGHTS

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 was $87.5 million, an increase of $929,000, or 1.1%, from the second quarter of 2024. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to increases in other interest and dividend income driven by increased interest income on funds held with the Federal Reserve Bank, and increases in interest and fees on loans and leases mainly due to day count. These were offset by increases in interest expense on deposits primarily due to increased average balances in time deposits and money market accounts from our deposit promotion campaigns.

Tax-equivalent net interest margin(1) for the third quarter of 2024 was 3.89%, a decrease of ten basis points compared to the second quarter of 2024. Net loan accretion income positively contributed 13 basis points to the net interest margin for the current quarter compared to 17 basis points for the prior quarter.

The average cost of total deposits was 2.76% for the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 13 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2024, as a result of higher rates paid on time deposits. Average non-interest-bearing demand deposits were 23.2% of average total deposits for the current quarter compared to 25.0% during the prior quarter.

Provision for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses was $7.5 million for the third quarter of 2024, an increase of $1.4 million compared to $6.0 million for the second quarter of 2024, mainly attributed to increases related to individually assessed loans in the government guaranteed loan portfolio. The provision for credit losses for the quarter is comprised of a provision for loan and lease losses of $7.6 million compared to $6.9 million in the second quarter of 2024, and a recapture of the provision for unfunded commitments of $122,000 compared to $833,000 in the second quarter of 2024.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2024 was $14.4 million, an increase of $1.5 million, or 12.0%, compared to $12.8 million for the second quarter of 2024. The increase in total non-interest income was primarily due to the change in the fair value of equity securities, net, and an increase in other non-interest income due to increased swap fee activity.

Net gains on sales of loans were $5.9 million for the current quarter, a decrease of $172,000, or 2.8% compared to the prior quarter. During the third quarter of 2024, we sold $79.5 million of U.S. government guaranteed loans compared to $73.9 million during the second quarter of 2024.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2024 was $54.3 million, an increase of $1.1 million, or 2.1%, compared to $53.2 million for the second quarter of 2024. The increase in non-interest expense was mainly due to increased salaries and employee benefits as a result of one additional payroll day, higher commissions, and lower deferred salaries related to loan and lease originations. Included in legal, audit and other professionals fees are $408,000 in merger-related expenses, and $3,000 merger-related expenses in data processing.

Our efficiency ratio was 52.02% for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 52.19% for the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of 17 basis points. Our adjusted efficiency ratio was 51.62%(1) for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 52.19%(1) for the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of 57 basis points.

Income Taxes

We recorded income tax expense of $9.7 million during the third quarter of 2024, compared to $10.4 million during the second quarter of 2024. The effective tax rates were 24.3% and 26.0% for the third quarter of 2024 and second quarter of 2024, respectively. The decrease in the effective tax rate was due to higher income tax benefits related to share-based compensation recorded in the third quarter.

(1) Represents non-GAAP financial measures. See "Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of our non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION HIGHLIGHTS

Assets

Total assets were $9.4 billion as of September 30, 2024, a decrease of $209.5 million, or 2.2%, compared to $9.6 billion at June 30, 2024. The decrease was mainly due to a decrease in cash and cash equivalents of $277.9 million, primarily due to the repayment during the quarter of the Bank Term Funding Program advance of $200.0 million, offset by an increase to securities available-for-sale, mainly from purchases of commercial and residential mortgage-backed securities.

Asset and Credit Quality

The ACL was $98.9 million as of September 30, 2024, a decrease of $870,000, or 0.9%, from $99.7 million at June 30, 2024. Net charge-offs of loans and leases during the third quarter of 2024 were $8.5 million, or 0.49% of average loans and leases, on an annualized basis. This was a decrease of $1.0 million compared to net charge-offs of $9.5 million, or 0.56% of average loans and leases, during the second quarter of 2024. The decrease is primarily due to lower charge-offs in the conventional portfolio.

Non-performing assets were $71.0 million, or 0.75% of total assets, as of September 30, 2024, an increase of $6.5 million from $64.6 million, or 0.67% of total assets, at June 30, 2024. The increase was primarily in non-accrual government guaranteed loans. The government guaranteed portion of non-performing loans included in non-performing assets was $11.3 million at September 30, 2024 compared to $6.6 million at June 30, 2024, an increase of $4.7 million.

Deposits and Other Liabilities

Total deposits increased $150.7 million to $7.5 billion at September 30, 2024 compared to $7.3 billion at June 30, 2024. The increase in deposits in the current quarter was mainly due to increases in commercial money market accounts and consumer time deposits.

Total borrowings and other liabilities were $830.1 million at September 30, 2024, a decrease of $423.5 million from $1.3 billion at June 30, 2024, primarily driven by a $200.0 million decrease in Federal Home Loan Bank advances and the repayment of the $200.0 million advance under the Bank Term Funding Program.

Stockholders' Equity

Total stockholders' equity was $1.1 billion at September 30, 2024, an increase of $63.3 million, or 6.1%, from June 30, 2024, primarily due to a decrease in unrealized losses on securities available-for-sale and an increase in retained earnings from net income.

About Byline Bancorp, Inc.

Headquartered in Chicago, Byline Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Byline Bank, a full service commercial bank serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors, and consumers. Byline Bank has approximately $9.4 billion in assets and operates 46 branch locations throughout the Chicago and Milwaukee metropolitan areas. Byline Bank offers a broad range of commercial and community banking products and services including small ticket equipment leasing solutions and is one of the top Small Business Administration lenders in the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements concerning plans, estimates, calculations, forecasts and projections with respect to the anticipated future performance of the Company. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may'', "might'', "should'', "could'', "predict'', "potential'', "believe'', "expect'', "continue'', "will'', "anticipate'', "seek'', "estimate'', "intend'', "plan'', "projection'', "would'', "annualized'', "target" and "outlook'', or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. Forward-looking statements involve estimates and known and unknown risks, and reflect various assumptions and involve elements of subjective judgment and analysis, which may or may not prove to be correct, and which are subject to uncertainties and contingencies outside the control of Byline and its respective affiliates, directors, employees and other representatives, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those presented in this communication.

No representations, warranties or guarantees are or will be made by Byline as to the reliability, accuracy or completeness of any forward-looking statements contained in this communication or that such forward-looking statements are or will remain based on reasonable assumptions. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this communication.

Certain risks and important factors that could affect Byline's future results are identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including among other things under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Byline undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made, to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise unless required under the federal securities laws.

BYLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (unaudited) September 30, June 30, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 77,047 $ 68,251 $ 71,248 Interest bearing deposits with other banks 375,549 662,206 357,640 Cash and cash equivalents 452,596 730,457 428,888 Equity and other securities, at fair value 9,132 8,745 7,902 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 1,502,108 1,386,827 1,239,929 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 605 606 1,157 Restricted stock, at cost 22,743 31,775 30,505 Loans held for sale 19,955 13,360 7,299 Loans and leases: Loans and leases 6,879,446 6,891,204 6,613,303 Allowance for credit losses - loans and leases (98,860 ) (99,730 ) (105,696 ) Net loans and leases 6,780,586 6,791,474 6,507,607 Servicing assets, at fair value 18,945 19,617 19,743 Premises and equipment, net 63,135 63,919 67,121 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 199,443 200,788 205,028 Bank-owned life insurance 99,295 98,519 96,268 Deferred tax assets, net 37,737 48,888 89,841 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 218,036 238,840 242,080 Total assets $ 9,424,316 $ 9,633,815 $ 8,943,368 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,729,908 $ 1,762,891 $ 1,959,855 Interest-bearing deposits 5,767,979 5,584,290 4,993,835 Total deposits 7,497,887 7,347,181 6,953,690 Other borrowings 518,786 918,738 713,233 Subordinated notes, net 73,997 73,953 73,822 Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts, net 70,783 70,675 70,336 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 166,551 190,254 212,342 Total liabilities 8,328,004 8,600,801 8,023,423 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 454 452 450 Additional paid-in capital 714,864 710,792 708,615 Retained earnings 507,576 481,232 403,368 Treasury stock (47,904 ) (47,993 ) (50,329 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (78,678 ) (111,469 ) (142,159 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,096,312 1,033,014 919,945 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,424,316 $ 9,633,815 $ 8,943,368

BYLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2024 2023 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 128,336 $ 126,523 $ 125,465 Interest on securities 11,260 10,514 8,415 Other interest and dividend income 6,840 4,532 2,710 Total interest and dividend income 146,436 141,569 136,590 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 52,076 47,603 37,163 Other borrowings 3,919 4,460 3,981 Subordinated notes and debentures 2,986 2,980 2,994 Total interest expense 58,981 55,043 44,138 Net interest income 87,455 86,526 92,452 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 7,475 6,045 8,803 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 79,980 80,481 83,649 NON-INTEREST INCOME Fees and service charges on deposits 2,591 2,548 2,372 Loan servicing revenue 3,174 3,216 3,369 Loan servicing asset revaluation (2,183 ) (2,468 ) (3,646 ) ATM and interchange fees 1,143 1,163 1,205 Change in fair value of equity securities, net 388 (390 ) (313 ) Net gains on sales of loans 5,864 6,036 6,473 Wealth management and trust income 1,101 942 939 Other non-interest income 2,307 1,797 1,977 Total non-interest income 14,385 12,844 12,376 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 34,974 33,911 34,969 Occupancy and equipment expense, net 4,373 4,639 5,314 Loan and lease related expenses 703 741 836 Legal, audit, and other professional fees 3,643 3,708 3,805 Data processing 4,215 4,036 6,472 Net (gain) loss recognized on other real estate

owned and other related expenses 74 (62 ) 111 Other intangible assets amortization expense 1,345 1,345 1,551 Other non-interest expense 5,000 4,892 4,833 Total non-interest expense 54,327 53,210 57,891 INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 40,038 40,115 38,134 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 9,710 10,444 9,912 NET INCOME $ 30,328 $ 29,671 $ 28,222 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE Basic $ 0.70 $ 0.68 $ 0.66 Diluted $ 0.69 $ 0.68 $ 0.65

BYLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited) As of or For the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except share September 30, June 30, September 30, and per share data) 2024 2024 2023 Earnings per Common Share Basic earnings per common share $ 0.70 $ 0.68 $ 0.66 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.69 $ 0.68 $ 0.65 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share(1)(3) $ 0.70 $ 0.68 $ 0.77 Weighted average common shares outstanding (basic) 43,516,006 43,361,516 43,025,927 Weighted average common shares outstanding (diluted) 43,966,189 43,741,840 43,458,110 Common shares outstanding 44,384,706 44,180,829 43,719,203 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 Dividend payout ratio on common stock 13.04 % 13.24 % 13.85 % Book value per common share $ 24.70 $ 23.38 $ 21.04 Tangible book value per common share(1) $ 20.21 $ 18.84 $ 16.35 Key Ratios and Performance Metrics

(annualized where applicable) Net interest margin 3.88 % 3.98 % 4.46 % Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (1)(4) 3.89 % 3.99 % 4.47 % Average cost of deposits 2.76 % 2.63 % 2.13 % Efficiency ratio(1)(2) 52.02 % 52.19 % 53.75 % Adjusted efficiency ratio(1)(2)(3) 51.62 % 52.19 % 47.35 % Non-interest income to total revenues(1) 14.13 % 12.93 % 11.81 % Non-interest expense to average assets 2.31 % 2.34 % 2.66 % Adjusted non-interest expense to average assets(1)(3) 2.29 % 2.34 % 2.35 % Return on average stockholders' equity 11.39 % 11.83 % 12.11 % Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity(1)(3) 11.53 % 11.83 % 14.30 % Return on average assets 1.29 % 1.31 % 1.30 % Adjusted return on average assets(1)(3) 1.30 % 1.31 % 1.53 % Pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets(1) 2.02 % 2.03 % 2.16 % Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets(1)(3) 2.03 % 2.03 % 2.46 % Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity(1) 14.49 % 15.27 % 16.15 % Adjusted return on average tangible common

stockholders' equity(1)(3) 14.67 % 15.27 % 18.95 % Non-interest-bearing deposits to total deposits 23.07 % 23.99 % 28.18 % Loans and leases held for sale and loans and lease

held for investment to total deposits 92.02 % 93.98 % 95.21 % Deposits to total liabilities 90.03 % 85.42 % 86.67 % Deposits per branch $ 162,998 $ 159,721 $ 144,869 Asset Quality Ratios Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases

held for investment, net before ACL 1.02 % 0.93 % 0.79 % Total non-performing assets as a percentage

of total assets 0.75 % 0.67 % 0.60 % ACL to total loans and leases held for investment, net before ACL 1.44 % 1.45 % 1.60 % Net charge-offs (annualized) to average total loans and leases held for

investment, net before ACL - loans and leases 0.49 % 0.56 % 0.33 % Capital Ratios Common equity to total assets 11.63 % 10.72 % 10.29 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) 9.72 % 8.82 % 8.18 % Leverage ratio 11.18 % 11.08 % 10.75 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 11.35 % 10.84 % 10.08 % Tier 1 capital ratio 12.39 % 11.86 % 11.12 % Total capital ratio 14.41 % 13.86 % 13.17 %

(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of our non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. (2) Represents non-interest expense less amortization of intangible assets divided by net interest income and non-interest income. (3) Calculation excludes merger-related expenses and impairment charges on ROU assets. (4) Interest income and rates include the effects of a tax equivalent adjustment to adjust tax exempt investment income on tax exempt investment securities to a fully taxable basis, assuming a federal income tax rate of 21%.

BYLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES QUARTER-TO-DATE STATEMENT OF AVERAGE INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS AND AVERAGE INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance(5) Interest

Inc / Exp Avg.

Yield /

Rate Average

Balance(5) Interest

Inc / Exp Avg.

Yield /

Rate Average

Balance(5) Interest

Inc / Exp Avg.

Yield /

Rate ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 468,852 $ 5,771 4.90 % $ 305,873 $ 3,315 4.36 % $ 195,019 $ 1,724 3.51 % Loans and leases(1) 6,827,726 128,336 7.48 % 6,807,934 126,523 7.47 % 6,484,875 125,465 7.68 % Taxable securities 1,508,987 11,467 3.02 % 1,473,000 10,869 2.97 % 1,371,979 8,465 2.45 % Tax-exempt securities(2) 156,085 1,091 2.78 % 156,655 1,091 2.80 % 168,805 1,184 2.78 % Total interest-earning assets $ 8,961,650 $ 146,665 6.51 % $ 8,743,462 $ 141,798 6.52 % $ 8,220,678 $ 136,838 6.60 % Allowance for credit losses -

loans and leases (101,001 ) (103,266 ) (108,315 ) All other assets 513,200 500,540 521,982 TOTAL ASSETS $ 9,373,849 $ 9,140,736 $ 8,634,345 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS'

EQUITY Deposits Interest checking $ 754,586 $ 4,439 2.34 % $ 717,513 $ 4,096 2.30 % $ 579,917 $ 2,208 1.51 % Money market accounts 2,386,909 21,371 3.56 % 2,270,231 19,978 3.54 % 2,040,476 16,676 3.24 % Savings 495,541 190 0.15 % 514,192 194 0.15 % 594,555 228 0.15 % Time deposits 2,134,587 26,076 4.86 % 1,951,448 23,335 4.81 % 1,706,531 18,051 4.20 % Total interest-bearing

deposits 5,771,623 52,076 3.59 % 5,453,384 47,603 3.51 % 4,921,479 37,163 3.00 % Other borrowings 474,498 3,919 3.29 % 521,545 4,439 3.42 % 463,561 3,981 3.41 % Federal funds purchased - - 0.00 % 1,401 21 6.05 % - - 0.00 % Subordinated notes and

debentures 144,702 2,986 8.21 % 144,548 2,980 8.29 % 144,171 2,994 8.24 % Total borrowings 619,200 6,905 4.44 % 667,494 7,440 4.48 % 607,732 6,975 4.55 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 6,390,823 $ 58,981 3.67 % $ 6,120,878 $ 55,043 3.62 % $ 5,529,211 $ 44,138 3.17 % Non-interest-bearing

demand deposits 1,741,250 1,817,133 1,987,996 Other liabilities 182,148 193,923 192,860 Total stockholders' equity 1,059,628 1,008,802 924,278 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 9,373,849 $ 9,140,736 $ 8,634,345 Net interest spread(3) 2.84 % 2.90 % 3.43 % Net interest income, fully

taxable equivalent $ 87,684 $ 86,755 $ 92,700 Net interest margin, fully

taxable equivalent(2)(4) 3.89 % 3.99 % 4.47 % Less: Tax-equivalent adjustment 229 0.01 % 229 0.01 % 248 0.01 % Net interest income $ 87,455 $ 86,526 $ 92,452 Net interest margin(4) 3.88 % 3.98 % 4.46 % Net loan accretion impact

on margin $ 2,982 0.13 % $ 3,656 0.17 % $ 10,276 0.50 %

(1) Loan and lease balances are net of deferred origination fees and costs and initial direct costs. Non-accrual loans and leases are included in total loan and lease balances. (2) Interest income and rates include the effects of a tax equivalent adjustment to adjust tax exempt investment income on tax exempt investment securities to a fully taxable basis, assuming a federal income tax rate of 21%. (3) Represents the average rate earned on interest-earning assets minus the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. (4) Represents net interest income (annualized) divided by total average earning assets. (5) Average balances are average daily balances.

BYLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED BALANCE SHEET TABLES AND FINANCIAL RATIOS (unaudited) The following table presents our allocation of originated, purchased credit deteriorated (PCD), and acquired non-credit-deteriorated loans and leases at the dates indicated: September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 (dollars in thousands) Amount % of Total Amount % of Total Amount % of Total Originated loans and leases: Commercial real estate $ 2,040,072 29.7 % $ 1,924,797 27.9 % $ 1,837,531 27.8 % Residential real estate 497,034 7.2 % 498,578 7.2 % 454,456 6.9 % Construction, land development, and

other land 415,636 6.0 % 445,919 6.5 % 406,334 6.1 % Commercial and industrial 2,476,177 36.0 % 2,493,229 36.2 % 2,286,058 34.6 % Installment and other 3,839 0.1 % 2,576 0.0 % 2,968 0.0 % Leasing financing receivables 711,233 10.3 % 710,784 10.3 % 641,032 9.7 % Total originated loans and leases $ 6,143,991 89.3 % $ 6,075,883 88.1 % $ 5,628,379 85.1 % Purchased credit deteriorated loans: Commercial real estate $ 95,240 1.4 % $ 114,053 1.7 % $ 154,573 2.3 % Residential real estate 31,362 0.5 % 40,728 0.6 % 47,485 0.7 % Construction, land development, and

other land 4 0.0 % 9 0.0 % 29,587 0.5 % Commercial and industrial 14,526 0.2 % 17,796 0.3 % 21,014 0.3 % Installment and other 110 0.0 % 116 0.0 % 125 0.0 % Total purchased credit deteriorated loans $ 141,242 2.1 % $ 172,702 2.6 % $ 252,784 3.8 % Acquired non-credit-deteriorated loans

and leases: Commercial real estate $ 227,035 3.3 % $ 254,858 3.7 % $ 296,656 4.5 % Residential real estate 181,976 2.6 % 188,489 2.7 % 220,091 3.4 % Construction, land development, and

other land 84,172 1.2 % 84,849 1.2 % 87,087 1.3 % Commercial and industrial 100,852 1.5 % 113,997 1.7 % 127,253 1.9 % Installment and other 32 0.0 % 153 0.0 % 153 0.0 % Leasing financing receivables 146 0.0 % 273 0.0 % 900 0.0 % Total acquired non-credit-deteriorated

loans and leases $ 594,213 8.6 % $ 642,619 9.3 % $ 732,140 11.1 % Total loans and leases $ 6,879,446 100.0 % $ 6,891,204 100.0 % $ 6,613,303 100.0 % Allowance for credit losses - loans and leases (98,860 ) (99,730 ) (105,696 ) Total loans and leases, net of allowance for

credit losses - loans and leases $ 6,780,586 $ 6,791,474 $ 6,507,607

The following table presents the balance and activity within the allowance for credit losses - loans and lease for the periods indicated: Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 ACL - loans and leases, beginning of period $ 99,730 $ 102,366 $ 92,665 Adjustment for acquired PCD loans - - 10,596 Provision for credit losses - loans and leases 7,597 6,878 7,865 Net charge-offs - loans and leases (8,467 ) (9,514 ) (5,430 ) ACL - loans and leases, end of period $ 98,860 $ 99,730 $ 105,696 Net charge-offs (annualized) to average total loans and leases held for

investment, net before ACL - loans and leases 0.49 % 0.56 % 0.33 % Provision for credit losses - loans and leases

to net charge-offs - loans and leases during the period 0.90 x 0.72 x 1.45 x

BYLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED BALANCE SHEET TABLES AND FINANCIAL RATIOS (unaudited) The following table presents the amounts of non-performing loans and leases and other real estate owned at the date indicated: September 30, 2024 Change from (dollars in thousands) September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 Non-performing assets: Non-accrual loans and leases $ 70,507 $ 63,808 $ 52,070 10.5 % 35.4 % Past due loans and leases 90 days or more

and still accruing interest - - - -% -% Total non-performing loans and leases $ 70,507 $ 63,808 $ 52,070 10.5 % 35.4 % Other real estate owned 532 780 1,671 (31.8 )% (68.1 )% Total non-performing assets $ 71,039 $ 64,588 $ 53,741 10.0 % 32.2 % Total non-performing loans and leases as a

percentage of total loans and leases 1.02 % 0.93 % 0.79 % Total non-performing assets as a percentage

of total assets 0.75 % 0.67 % 0.60 % Allowance for credit losses - loans and leases

as a percentage of non-performing

loans and leases 140.21 % 156.30 % 202.99 % Non-performing assets guaranteed by

U.S. government: Non-accrual loans guaranteed $ 11,332 $ 6,616 $ 3,588 71.3 % 215.9 % Past due loans 90 days or more and still

accruing interest guaranteed - - - -% -% Total non-performing loans guaranteed $ 11,332 $ 6,616 $ 3,588 71.3 % 215.9 % Total non-performing loans and leases

not guaranteed as a percentage of total

loans and leases 0.86 % 0.83 % 0.73 % Total non-performing assets not guaranteed

as a percentage of total assets 0.63 % 0.60 % 0.56 %

The following table presents the composition of deposits at the dates indicated:

September 30, 2024 Change from (dollars in thousands) September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,729,908 $ 1,762,891 $ 1,959,855 (1.9 )% (11.7 )% Interest-bearing checking accounts 749,721 717,229 592,771 4.5 % 26.5 % Money market demand accounts 2,426,522 2,323,245 2,062,252 4.4 % 17.7 % Other savings 489,618 503,935 581,073 (2.8 )% (15.7 )% Time deposits (below $250,000) 1,639,658 1,610,308 1,447,053 1.8 % 13.3 % Time deposits ($250,000 and above) 462,460 429,573 310,686 7.7 % 48.9 % Total deposits $ 7,497,887 $ 7,347,181 $ 6,953,690 2.1 % 7.8 %

BYLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains certain financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). These measures include adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted efficiency ratio, adjusted non-interest expense to average assets, tax-equivalent net interest margin, total revenue, non-interest income to total revenues, adjusted return on average stockholders' equity, adjusted return on average assets, pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets, adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets, tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible common stockholders' equity, and adjusted return on average tangible common stockholders' equity. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the Company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, management acknowledges that our non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations. As such, these disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP financial measures that we and other companies use. Management also uses these measures for peer comparison. See below in the financial schedules included in this press release for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures. Additionally, please refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the detailed definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures.

As of or For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2024 2023 Net income and earnings per share excluding significant items: Reported Net Income $ 30,328 $ 29,671 $ 28,222 Significant items: Impairment charges on ROU assets - - 394 Merger-related expenses 411 - 6,307 Tax benefit (32 ) - (1,617 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 30,707 $ 29,671 $ 33,306 Reported Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.69 $ 0.68 $ 0.65 Significant items: Impairment charges on ROU assets - - 0.01 Merger-related expenses 0.01 - 0.15 Tax benefit - - (0.04 ) Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.70 $ 0.68 $ 0.77

BYLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued) (unaudited) As of or For the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data, September 30, June 30, September 30, ratios annualized, where applicable) 2024 2024 2023 Adjusted non-interest expense: Non-interest expense $ 54,327 $ 53,210 $ 57,891 Less: Impairment charges on ROU assets - - 394 Less: Merger-related expenses 411 - 6,307 Adjusted non-interest expense $ 53,916 $ 53,210 $ 51,190 Adjusted non-interest expense excluding

amortization of intangible assets: Adjusted non-interest expense $ 53,916 $ 53,210 $ 51,190 Less: Amortization of intangible assets 1,345 1,345 1,551 Adjusted non-interest expense excluding

amortization of intangible assets $ 52,571 $ 51,865 $ 49,639 Pre-tax pre-provision net income: Pre-tax income $ 40,038 $ 40,115 $ 38,134 Add: Provision for credit losses 7,475 6,045 8,803 Pre-tax pre-provision net income $ 47,513 $ 46,160 $ 46,937 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net income: Pre-tax pre-provision net income $ 47,513 $ 46,160 $ 46,937 Add: Impairment charges on ROU assets - - 394 Add: Merger-related expenses 411 - 6,307 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net income $ 47,924 $ 46,160 $ 53,638 Tax equivalent net interest income: Net interest income $ 87,455 $ 86,526 $ 92,452 Add: Tax-equivalent adjustment 229 229 248 Net interest income, fully taxable equivalent $ 87,684 $ 86,755 $ 92,700 Total revenue: Net interest income $ 87,455 $ 86,526 $ 92,452 Add: Non-interest income 14,385 12,844 12,376 Total revenue $ 101,840 $ 99,370 $ 104,828 Tangible common stockholders' equity: Total stockholders' equity $ 1,096,312 $ 1,033,014 $ 919,945 Less: Goodwill and other intangibles 199,443 200,788 205,028 Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 896,869 $ 832,226 $ 714,917 Tangible assets: Total assets $ 9,424,316 $ 9,633,815 $ 8,943,368 Less: Goodwill and other intangibles 199,443 200,788 205,028 Tangible assets $ 9,224,873 $ 9,433,027 $ 8,738,340 Average tangible common stockholders' equity: Average total stockholders' equity $ 1,059,628 $ 1,008,802 $ 924,278 Less: Average goodwill and other intangibles 200,091 201,428 202,978 Average tangible common stockholders' equity $ 859,537 $ 807,374 $ 721,300 Average tangible assets: Average total assets $ 9,373,849 $ 9,140,736 $ 8,634,345 Less: Average goodwill and other intangibles 200,091 201,428 202,978 Average tangible assets $ 9,173,758 $ 8,939,308 $ 8,431,367 Tangible net income available to common stockholders: Net income available to common stockholders $ 30,328 $ 29,671 $ 28,222 Add: After-tax intangible asset amortization 986 987 1,137 Tangible net income available to common stockholders $ 31,314 $ 30,658 $ 29,359 Adjusted tangible net income available to common

stockholders: Tangible net income available to common stockholders $ 31,314 $ 30,658 $ 29,359 Add: Impairment charges on ROU assets - - 394 Add: Merger-related expenses 411 - 6,307 Add: Tax benefit on significant items (32 ) - (1,617 ) Adjusted tangible net income available to

common stockholders $ 31,693 $ 30,658 $ 34,443

BYLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued) (unaudited) As of or For the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except share and per share September 30, June 30, September 30, data, ratios annualized, where applicable) 2024 2024 2023 Pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets: Pre-tax pre-provision net income $ 47,513 $ 46,160 $ 46,937 Average total assets 9,373,849 9,140,736 8,634,345 Pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets 2.02 % 2.03 % 2.16 % Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets: Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net income $ 47,924 $ 46,160 $ 53,638 Average total assets 9,373,849 9,140,736 8,634,345 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets 2.03 % 2.03 % 2.46 % Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent: Net interest income, fully taxable equivalent $ 87,684 $ 86,755 $ 92,700 Total average interest-earning assets 8,961,650 8,743,462 8,220,678 Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent 3.89 % 3.99 % 4.47 % Non-interest income to total revenues: Non-interest income $ 14,385 $ 12,844 $ 12,376 Total revenues 101,840 99,370 104,828 Non-interest income to total revenues 14.13 % 12.93 % 11.81 % Adjusted non-interest expense to average assets: Adjusted non-interest expense $ 53,916 $ 53,210 $ 51,190 Average total assets 9,373,849 9,140,736 8,634,345 Adjusted non-interest expense to average assets 2.29 % 2.34 % 2.35 % Adjusted efficiency ratio: Adjusted non-interest expense excluding amortization of

intangible assets $ 52,571 $ 51,865 $ 49,639 Total revenues 101,840 99,370 104,828 Adjusted efficiency ratio 51.62 % 52.19 % 47.35 % Adjusted return on average assets: Adjusted net income $ 30,707 $ 29,671 $ 33,306 Average total assets 9,373,849 9,140,736 8,634,345 Adjusted return on average assets 1.30 % 1.31 % 1.53 % Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity: Adjusted net income $ 30,707 $ 29,671 $ 33,306 Average stockholders' equity 1,059,628 1,008,802 924,278 Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity 11.53 % 11.83 % 14.30 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets: Tangible common equity $ 896,869 $ 832,226 $ 714,917 Tangible assets 9,224,873 9,433,027 8,738,340 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.72 % 8.82 % 8.18 % Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity: Tangible net income available to common stockholders $ 31,314 $ 30,658 $ 29,359 Average tangible common stockholders' equity 859,537 807,374 721,300 Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity 14.49 % 15.27 % 16.15 % Adjusted return on average tangible common

stockholders' equity: Adjusted tangible net income available to common

stockholders $ 31,693 $ 30,658 $ 34,443 Average tangible common stockholders' equity 859,537 807,374 721,300 Adjusted return on average tangible common

stockholders' equity 14.67 % 15.27 % 18.95 % Tangible book value per share: Tangible common equity $ 896,869 $ 832,226 $ 714,917 Common shares outstanding 44,384,706 44,180,829 43,719,203 Tangible book value per share $ 20.21 $ 18.84 $ 16.35

