Tabula GCC Bonds - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 25
[25.10.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.10.24
|IE000L1I4R94
|1,501,463.00
|USD
|0
|16,274,271.35
|10.8389
|Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.10.24
|IE000LJG9WK1
|464,970.00
|GBP
|0
|4,694,281.61
|10.0959
