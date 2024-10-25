ALTA3263 demonstrates preclinical antitumor activity in the most common KRAS mutant cancers

IND-enabling studies are ongoing to support clinical trial initiation in early 2025

Alterome Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of next generation, small molecule targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that data from preclinical studies of ALTA3263, the Company's potential best-in-class KRAS selective inhibitor, will be presented in a plenary oral session at the EORTC-NCI-AACR (ENA) Symposium, taking place on October 23-25 in Barcelona, Spain.

"ALTA3263 induces deep and durable tumor regressions in preclinical models addicted to the most common KRAS mutations, G12D, G12V, and G12C," said Eric Murphy, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of Alterome Therapeutics. "Mutant KRAS is a driver in approximately 1 out of every 5 cancers and ALTA3263 has the potential to be a robust treatment option for a wide range of KRAS mutant cancers based on its compelling preclinical profile."

Key Findings:

ALTA3263 is an oral, KRAS selective inhibitor designed to enable complete target coverage of the most common mutations including G12V and G12D.

ALTA3263 demonstrates potent KRAS ON-state inhibition, picomolar to low single digit nanomolar potency against cells harboring a diverse array of KRAS driver mutations, and is highly selective for KRAS versus the NRAS and HRAS isoforms.

ALTA3263 induced complete and sustained tumor regressions in 8 KRAS G12V/D/C/A mutant xenograft models, including complete responses in 2 patient-derived xenograft non-small cell lung cancer models, while being well-tolerated during prolonged daily oral dosing in mice.

Oral Presentation Details:

Title: ALTA3263: an oral, KRAS isoform-selective, dual ON/OFF state, non-covalent inhibitor induces regressions across KRAS G12V, G12D, and G12C cancer models

Session Title: Proffered Papers: New drugs on the Horizon

Session Type: Plenary Session 6

Date and Time: Friday, October 25 at 12:36-12:48 p.m. CEST

Speaker/Lead Author: Tim Sen Wang, Ph.D., Alterome Therapeutics

About Alterome Therapeutics, Inc.

Alterome Therapeutics, Inc. is a precision oncology biotech developing alteration-specific therapeutics to address high-value and validated oncogenic drivers. The company is led by an expert team of precision oncology R&D leaders with a history of developing marketed oncology small molecule drugs.

For more information, visit www.alterome.com.

Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241025855467/en/

Contacts:

Investors:



Scott Moorefield

Alterome Therapeutics

Scott@alterome.com



Media:



Sarah Sutton/Valerie Schoeck

Argot Partners

212-600-1902

alterome@argotpartners.com