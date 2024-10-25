Anzeige
Freitag, 25.10.2024

WKN: A3CMTD | ISIN: SE0015961909 | Ticker-Symbol: HXG
PR Newswire
25.10.2024 08:18 Uhr
Hexagon Interim Report 1 January - 30 September 2024

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Third quarter 2024

  • -2 per cent organic revenue growth (using fixed exchange rates and a comparable group structure)
  • Net sales decreased by -4 per cent to 1,299.8 MEUR (1,352.1)
  • Net sales including the reduction of acquired deferred revenue amounted to 1,299.8 MEUR (1,349.8)
  • Adjusted gross margin of 67.1 per cent (65.5)
  • Adjusted operating earnings (EBIT1) decreased by -4 per cent to 376.6 MEUR (393.0)
  • Adjusted operating margin amounted to 29.0 per cent (29.1)
  • Earnings per share, excluding adjustments, amounted to 10.1 Euro cent (10.6)
  • Earnings per share, including adjustments, amounted to 8.8 Euro cent (3.1)
  • Operating cash flow before non-recurring items increased to 165.9 MEUR (146.5)
  • Cash conversion amounted to 70 per cent (64)
  • Recurring revenue increased by 7 per cent and amounted to 564.9 MEUR (530.2)

For further information, please contact:
Tom Hull, Head of Investor Relations, +44 (0) 7442 678 437, [email protected]
Anton Heikenström, Investor Relations and Business Analyst, +46 8 601 26 26, [email protected]

This is information that Hexagon AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on 25 October 2024.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hexagon/r/hexagon-interim-report-1-january---30-september-2024,c4056203

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/387/4056203/3074482.pdf

Hexagon Interim Report Q3 2024

SOURCE Hexagon

