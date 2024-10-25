BIGBANK AS: Bigbank's Unaudited Financial Results for Q3 2024

Bigbank's total gross loan portfolio grew to a record 2.1 billion euros by the end of the quarter, increasing by 158 million euros (+8%) quarter on quarter and by 451 million euros (+28%) year on year. All three main product lines posted solid quarter-on-quarter growth. The corporate loan portfolio grew by 46 million euros (+7%) to 703 million euros, the housing loan portfolio by 78 million euros (+17%) to 534 million euros and the consumer loan portfolio by 36 million euros (+4%) to 837 million euros.
On the deposit side, the term deposit portfolio showed solid growth, increasing by 86 million euros to 1.25 billion euros (+7%) in the third quarter. The savings deposit portfolio decreased by 82 million euros to 1.01 billion euros during the quarter. This was mainly because our deposit customers continued to switch their short-term savings products to 3- to 9-month term deposits to lock in an attractive interest rate for the chosen period. The Group's total deposit portfolio grew by 11 million euros (+0.5%) over the quarter and by 484 million euros (+27%) over the year to 2.27 billion euros.
Bigbank ended the first nine months of 2024 with a net profit of 27.6 million euros, compared with 29.4 million euros for the same period in 2023. In the third quarter, Bigbank earned a net profit of 11.8 million euros. Compared to the third quarter of 2023, net profit decreased by 0.6 million euros (-5%).
Group's net interest income increased compared to the third quarter of 2023: net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 was 27.7 million euros (Q3 2023: 26.1 million euros), 1.6 million euros (+6%) higher than a year earlier. Net interest income for the first nine months of 2024 was 79.1 million euros, up 6.3 million euros (+9%) year on year.
In the third quarter, the credit quality of the loan portfolio remained stable compared to the previous quarter. However, compared with the 2023 figures, there was some deterioration in the consumer and corporate loan portfolios, but this is due to a decline in quality in the first quarter of 2024. The quality of the housing loan portfolio remains excellent.
Net loss allowances for loans and provision expenses totalled 4.2 million euros. This represents a significant decrease of 2.1 million euros compared to the previous quarter (6.3 million euros) and a decrease of 0.8 million euros compared to the third quarter of 2023 (5.0 million euros).
The Group's income tax expense increased by 0.6 million euros to 2.4 million euros compared to the third quarter of 2023. The increase was driven by the introduction of advance income tax in Latvia at the end of 2023, which was only reflected in the figures for the fourth quarter of 2023 but will affect all quarters in 2024.
The Group's investment property portfolio, which includes both agricultural land and commercial real estate, stood at 48.7 million euros at the end of the third quarter. During the quarter, the Group sold agricultural land of 0.3 million euros.
|Income statement, in thousands of euros
|Q3 2024
|Q3 2023
|9M 2024
|9M 2023
|Net interest income
|27,717
|26,090
|79,090
|72,790
|Net fee and commission income
|2,316
|2,097
|6,725
|6,116
|Net income (loss) on financial assets
|1,023
|3,965
|4,101
|4,976
|Net other operating income
|-974
|-1,033
|-2,800
|-1,686
|Total net operating income
|30,082
|31,119
|87,116
|82,196
|Salaries and associated charges
|-6,813
|-6,072
|-19,576
|-17,687
|Administrative expenses
|-2,827
|-3,845
|-8,781
|-11,158
|Depreciation, amortisation and impairment
|-2,145
|-2,001
|-6,297
|-4,361
|Total expenses
|-11,785
|-11,918
|-34,654
|-33,206
|Provision income (expense)
|1,223
|79
|-106
|-882
|Profit before loss allowances
|19,520
|19,280
|52,356
|48,108
|Net loss allowances on loans and financial investments
|-5,410
|-5,023
|-19,293
|-13,985
|Profit before income tax
|14,110
|14,257
|33,063
|34,123
|Income tax expense
|-2,371
|-1,887
|-5,503
|-4,169
|Profit for the period from continuing operations
|11,739
|12,370
|27,560
|29,954
|Income (loss) from discontinued operations
|0
|61
|29
|-557
|Profit for the period
|11,739
|12,431
|27,589
|29,397
|Statement of financial position, in thousands of euros
|30 Sept 2024
|30 June 2024
|31 Dec 2023 restated*
|30 Sept 2023
|Cash and cash equivalents
|475,284
|626,081
|518,672
|406,837
|Debt securities at FVOCI
|14,992
|9,907
|15,400
|14,942
|Loans to customers
|2,059,625
|1,902,001
|1,662,002
|1,608,720
|Other assets
|87,126
|89,255
|91,324
|88,709
|Total assets
|2,637,027
|2,627,244
|2,287,398
|2,119,208
|Customer deposits and loans received
|2,274,269
|2,264,137
|1,946,314
|1,791,581
|Subordinated notes
|83,437
|88,148
|76,109
|71,490
|Other liabilities
|14,585
|22,113
|20,182
|18,909
|Total liabilities
|2,372,291
|2,374,398
|2,042,605
|1,881,980
|Equity
|264,736
|252,846
|244,793
|237,228
|Total liabilities and equity
|2,637,027
|2,627,244
|2,287,398
|2,119,208
Commentary by Martin Länts, chairman of the management board of Bigbank AS: "The third quarter of 2024 marked the continuation of stable and strategic growth for Bigbank, highlighted by a significant milestone as our gross loan portfolio surpassed 2 billion euros for the first time, reaching 2.1 billion euros. Our bank's strategy focuses on stable growth in the home loan and business loan product lines, and this is reflected in the results. In the third quarter, our gross portfolio grew by 158 million euros (+8%), marking the largest quarterly growth in Bigbank's history. I would particularly highlight the home loan portfolio's quarterly growth of 78 million euros (+17%), bringing it to a total of 534 million. In a declining interest rate environment, we are also pleased with the 6% growth in net interest income compared to Q3 2023 and the 9% year-on-year increase for the first nine months."
Bigbank AS (www.bigbank.eu), with over 30 years of operating history, is a commercial bank owned by Estonian capital. As of 30 September 2024, the bank's total assets amounted to 2.6 billion euros, with equity of 264,7 million euros. Operating in nine countries, the bank serves more than 150,000 active customers and employs over 500 people. The credit rating agency Moody's has assigned Bigbank a long-term deposit rating of Ba1, as well as a baseline credit assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA of Ba2.
Argo Kiltsmann
Member of the Management Board
Tel: +372 53 930 833
Email: Argo.Kiltsmann@bigbank.ee
www.bigbank.ee