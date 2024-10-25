BIGBANK AS: Bigbank's Unaudited Financial Results for Q3 2024

Bigbank's total gross loan portfolio grew to a record 2.1 billion euros by the end of the quarter, increasing by 158 million euros (+8%) quarter on quarter and by 451 million euros (+28%) year on year. All three main product lines posted solid quarter-on-quarter growth. The corporate loan portfolio grew by 46 million euros (+7%) to 703 million euros, the housing loan portfolio by 78 million euros (+17%) to 534 million euros and the consumer loan portfolio by 36 million euros (+4%) to 837 million euros.

On the deposit side, the term deposit portfolio showed solid growth, increasing by 86 million euros to 1.25 billion euros (+7%) in the third quarter. The savings deposit portfolio decreased by 82 million euros to 1.01 billion euros during the quarter. This was mainly because our deposit customers continued to switch their short-term savings products to 3- to 9-month term deposits to lock in an attractive interest rate for the chosen period. The Group's total deposit portfolio grew by 11 million euros (+0.5%) over the quarter and by 484 million euros (+27%) over the year to 2.27 billion euros.

Bigbank ended the first nine months of 2024 with a net profit of 27.6 million euros, compared with 29.4 million euros for the same period in 2023. In the third quarter, Bigbank earned a net profit of 11.8 million euros. Compared to the third quarter of 2023, net profit decreased by 0.6 million euros (-5%).

Group's net interest income increased compared to the third quarter of 2023: net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 was 27.7 million euros (Q3 2023: 26.1 million euros), 1.6 million euros (+6%) higher than a year earlier. Net interest income for the first nine months of 2024 was 79.1 million euros, up 6.3 million euros (+9%) year on year.

In the third quarter, the credit quality of the loan portfolio remained stable compared to the previous quarter. However, compared with the 2023 figures, there was some deterioration in the consumer and corporate loan portfolios, but this is due to a decline in quality in the first quarter of 2024. The quality of the housing loan portfolio remains excellent.

Net loss allowances for loans and provision expenses totalled 4.2 million euros. This represents a significant decrease of 2.1 million euros compared to the previous quarter (6.3 million euros) and a decrease of 0.8 million euros compared to the third quarter of 2023 (5.0 million euros).

The Group's income tax expense increased by 0.6 million euros to 2.4 million euros compared to the third quarter of 2023. The increase was driven by the introduction of advance income tax in Latvia at the end of 2023, which was only reflected in the figures for the fourth quarter of 2023 but will affect all quarters in 2024.

The Group's investment property portfolio, which includes both agricultural land and commercial real estate, stood at 48.7 million euros at the end of the third quarter. During the quarter, the Group sold agricultural land of 0.3 million euros.

Income statement, in thousands of euros Q3 2024 Q3 2023 9M 2024 9M 2023 Net interest income 27,717 26,090 79,090 72,790 Net fee and commission income 2,316 2,097 6,725 6,116 Net income (loss) on financial assets 1,023 3,965 4,101 4,976 Net other operating income -974 -1,033 -2,800 -1,686 Total net operating income 30,082 31,119 87,116 82,196 Salaries and associated charges -6,813 -6,072 -19,576 -17,687 Administrative expenses -2,827 -3,845 -8,781 -11,158 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment -2,145 -2,001 -6,297 -4,361 Total expenses -11,785 -11,918 -34,654 -33,206 Provision income (expense) 1,223 79 -106 -882 Profit before loss allowances 19,520 19,280 52,356 48,108 Net loss allowances on loans and financial investments -5,410 -5,023 -19,293 -13,985 Profit before income tax 14,110 14,257 33,063 34,123 Income tax expense -2,371 -1,887 -5,503 -4,169 Profit for the period from continuing operations 11,739 12,370 27,560 29,954 Income (loss) from discontinued operations 0 61 29 -557 Profit for the period 11,739 12,431 27,589 29,397 Statement of financial position, in thousands of euros 30 Sept 2024 30 June 2024 31 Dec 2023 restated* 30 Sept 2023 Cash and cash equivalents 475,284 626,081 518,672 406,837 Debt securities at FVOCI 14,992 9,907 15,400 14,942 Loans to customers 2,059,625 1,902,001 1,662,002 1,608,720 Other assets 87,126 89,255 91,324 88,709 Total assets 2,637,027 2,627,244 2,287,398 2,119,208 Customer deposits and loans received 2,274,269 2,264,137 1,946,314 1,791,581 Subordinated notes 83,437 88,148 76,109 71,490 Other liabilities 14,585 22,113 20,182 18,909 Total liabilities 2,372,291 2,374,398 2,042,605 1,881,980 Equity 264,736 252,846 244,793 237,228 Total liabilities and equity 2,637,027 2,627,244 2,287,398 2,119,208

Commentary by Martin Länts, chairman of the management board of Bigbank AS: "The third quarter of 2024 marked the continuation of stable and strategic growth for Bigbank, highlighted by a significant milestone as our gross loan portfolio surpassed 2 billion euros for the first time, reaching 2.1 billion euros. Our bank's strategy focuses on stable growth in the home loan and business loan product lines, and this is reflected in the results. In the third quarter, our gross portfolio grew by 158 million euros (+8%), marking the largest quarterly growth in Bigbank's history. I would particularly highlight the home loan portfolio's quarterly growth of 78 million euros (+17%), bringing it to a total of 534 million. In a declining interest rate environment, we are also pleased with the 6% growth in net interest income compared to Q3 2023 and the 9% year-on-year increase for the first nine months."

Bigbank AS ( www.bigbank.eu ), with over 30 years of operating history, is a commercial bank owned by Estonian capital. As of 30 September 2024, the bank's total assets amounted to 2.6 billion euros, with equity of 264,7 million euros. Operating in nine countries, the bank serves more than 150,000 active customers and employs over 500 people. The credit rating agency Moody's has assigned Bigbank a long-term deposit rating of Ba1, as well as a baseline credit assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA of Ba2.