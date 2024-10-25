

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Sweden decreased at the fastest pace in eight months in September amid a sharp fall in energy-related products, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Friday.



The producer price index dropped 2.3 percent year-on-year in September, reversing a 1.2 percent rebound in June.



Costs for energy-related goods tumbled by 18.7 percent from last year. Meanwhile, consumer goods prices rose 1.4 percent, and capital goods prices were up 0.3 percent.



The annual rate of the producer price index, excluding energy-related products, showed an increase of 0.2 percent.



Meanwhile, prices in the domestic market increased 0.2 percent versus a 0.7 percent gain in August.



Monthly, producer prices dropped 1.8 percent in September after rising 0.6 percent in the prior month.



Data also showed that import prices declined 5.6 percent annually, and the export price index was 4.8 percent lower.



