

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 25.10.2024 - 11.00 am



- BERENBERG RAISES ASHTEAD TECHNOLOGY PRICE TARGET TO 800 (775) PENCE - 'BUY' - BERENBERG RAISES TRAVIS PERKINS PRICE TARGET TO 880 (800) PENCE - 'HOLD' - DEUTSCHE BANK RESEARCH CUTS ABRDN PRICE TARGET TO 195 (200) PENCE - 'BUY' - JEFFERIES RAISES PENSIONBEE PRICE TARGET TO 218 (211) PENCE - 'BUY'



dpa-AFX Wirtschaftsnachrichten GmbH assumes no liability for the correctness of this information./rob

© 2024 AFX News