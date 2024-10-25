Anzeige
Freitag, 25.10.2024
Warum diese Minenaktie Ihre beste Absicherung gegen wirtschaftliches Chaos sein könnte
PR Newswire
25.10.2024 11:48 Uhr
113 Leser
Pro Plus: Clock Change Chaos: 40% of Shift Workers Struggle with Sleep as Clocks Go Back

As the clocks go back this weekend, many look forward to an extra hour of rest. However, for the UK's shift workers, this change can worsen fatigue and well-being. Here, an NHS A&E doctor offers advice on managing fatigue during this period and beyond.

LONDON, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study commissioned by energy and focus brand Pro Plus® reveals how the seasonal change impacts those working irregular hours. The study, which surveyed 1,000 UK shift workers, found that 38% of respondents say the clock change disrupts their sleep schedule, making it harder to adjust to shifts. Additionally, 32% noted that it lowers mood and motivation during shifts.

These challenges extend beyond the clock change, with 49% of shift workers experiencing winter energy dips due to shorter daylight. As a result, 40% rely on energy drinks to stay alert and 14% admit to consuming four or more per shift, raising concerns about energy crashes and sugar intake.

Dr. Emeka Okorocha, NHS A&E doctor and popular TikTok health expert, comments:

"Pro Plus's research highlights issues around fatigue, which can affect both personal health and workplace safety. We must recognise this and offer support and resources to help people manage their well-being. By making mindful adjustments, we can improve our well-being and performance."

To support those navigating irregular hours, or just fighting fatigue after the clock change, Dr Emeka Okorocha offers his top tips to combat tiredness:

Master your sleep routine: "Sleep isn't just a luxury, it's a necessity. Create a sleep-friendly environment, avoid screentime before bed and stick to a schedule, even on days off."

Fuel up with energising foods: "Instead of grabbing a quick snack from the vending machine, try prepping healthy meals to take to work that will fuel your body."

Stay hydrated: "Dehydration can amplify fatigue. Keep a water bottle with you to stay refreshed."

Choose healthier energy boosts: "Energy drinks may give you a quick boost but often lead to crashes. I recommend Pro Plus Fizz, a caffeine supplement with B vitamins, to help you stay alert without the excessive sugar."

Get moving: "Even light exercise can improve your mood and energy levels. Try a brisk walk, a jog or a home workout."

Stay connected: "Shift work can be isolating. Make time to regularly connect with friends and family."

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/clock-change-chaos-40-of-shift-workers-struggle-with-sleep-as-clocks-go-back-302287096.html

