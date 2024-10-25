Employer Branding Institute: World Employer Branding Festival will be held in China from December 1 to 2, join us for an unforgettable journey of inspiration and recognition

SHANGHAI, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- World Employer Branding Festival, a top-tier event hosted by Employer Branding Institute that brings together global perspectives and expertise, finally coming to Jingdezhen from December 1 to 2, 2024. This top-tier event brings together global perspectives and expertise, offering a unique opportunity to explore the latest trends in employer branding. As a large-scale exhibition showcasing innovative HR projects, it's the ultimate platform for cutting-edge case studies and insights. With over 1,000 brands already on board, this is your moment to connect with the most influential players in the industry. Be there or miss out on the future of employer branding.

The festival aims to share advanced and well-established theories and practical methods with all attendees. To achieve this, we have created an open platform for employer brand professionals to exchange ideas freely. Representatives from award-winning companies will showcase best practices in attracting, retaining, and developing talent. Additionally, top experts and practitioners from around the world, including Richard Mosley, will explore the future of employer branding, focusing on how brands can evolve in response to changing market conditions, emerging technologies, and the increasing importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

World Employer Branding Festival will be held in Jingdezhen, often referred to as China's "porcelain capital" with a rich history dating back more than 1,700 years. Join us for a two-day exploration of Jingdezhen, where tradition meets innovation. we'll delve into the artistry of ceramics, a symbol of China's rich heritage. Culminate the day with the 2024 Employer Branding Creativity Awards Ceremony, celebrating innovation and excellence in the field.

Entering China has become more convenient now, with many countries benefiting from the 72-hour fast-track visa policy. This has greatly facilitated international exchanges and cooperation, making it easier for employer brand experts, corporate representatives, and industry professionals from around the world to participate in world employer branding development and related events in China. This, in turn, has effectively promoted the sharing of employer brand experiences between China and the global community. We warmly welcome you to join us on this journey of innovation and exchange.

Sign up here for early bird ticket: https://ebiglobal.mike-x.com/ZeMVc

Contact us: Ocean.fu@ebwings.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2539542/image_5019585_37814115.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/world-employer-branding-festival-will-be-held-in-china-from-december-1-to-2-join-us-for-an-unforgettable-journey-of-inspiration-and-recognition-302287145.html