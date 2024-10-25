Anzeige
25.10.2024 12:16 Uhr
ZOQQ Launches Innovative Platform for Simplified Cross-Border Payments and Expense Management

SINGAPORE, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZOQQ, a groundbreaking global payment solution, today announced the official launch of its platform, designed to simplify international payments and expense management for businesses across industries. Founded by Avishek Kumar Singh, a seasoned fintech expert, ZOQQ is here to tackle everyday challenges that businesses face when making cross-border payments.

ZOQQ Logo

ZOQQ was created after Avishek and his team talked to many businesses and did a lot of research. They found that high fees and long wait times in payment systems hold back companies trying to grow globally. This led them to build a platform that makes managing international money easier.

"We built ZOQQ with one goal in mind: to create a truly seamless, customizable financial platform that adapts to the unique needs of our users," said Avishek. "Whether you're managing an e-commerce business, handling freelance payments, or overseeing cross-border operations, ZOQQ simplifies the complexities of global finance."

Standout Features of ZOQQ

  • Global Banking at Fingertips:
    ZOQQ offers seamless global banking with the ability to manage users funds across borders. With access to a 20-currency wallet and 6 currencies local bank account, users can handle international transactions effortlessly.
  • Multi-Currency Wallet for Global Reach:
    Access a currency wallet that allows users to hold and manage multiple currencies effortlessly. Whether making payments or receiving funds, ZOQQ ensures that currency exchanges are smooth and stress-free, giving them the flexibility to operate across borders with ease.
  • Fully Customizable Interface:
    Personalize ZOQQ to match users' business style, from dashboard layouts to brand colors.
  • Effortless Payments with Precision:
    ZOQQ payments move at the speed of opportunity. Experience seamless, near real-time transactions with built-in protection and clear, affordable pricing that helps one move money without compromise.

"We know how overwhelming international transactions can be. The future of payments is here, and we are excited to invite businesses, freelancers, and creators to experience it firsthand," he adds. "With ZOQQ, we want to make sure businesses can focus on what they do best, rather than getting bogged down by payment headaches."

Join ZOQQ

To celebrate the launch, ZOQQ is offering exclusive early access benefits and referral bonuses for new users. This initiative is aimed at empowering businesses, creators, and gig workers to take control of their payments and expense management.

For more information Visit: www.zoqq.com.

Media Contact:

Support@zoqq.com
https://www.zoqq.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2539302/ZOQQ_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zoqq-launches-innovative-platform-for-simplified-cross-border-payments-and-expense-management-302287167.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
