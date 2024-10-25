

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB):



Earnings: -$289 million in Q3 vs. $199 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.79 in Q3 vs. $0.81 in the same period last year. Excluding items, New York Community Bancorp Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$252 million or -$0.69 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$0.40 per share Revenue: $623 million in Q3 vs. $1042 million in the same period last year.



