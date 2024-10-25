Anzeige
25.10.2024 13:30 Uhr
HITE Smart Energy Co. Ltd.: Hite Smart Energy Engages Powerfully at All Energy Australia 2024

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From October 23rd to 24th, All Energy Australia 2024, the largest and most influential renewable energy exhibition in Australia, arrived as scheduled, covering fields such as solar energy, wind energy, energy storage, and electricity transportation. For 15 years, this exhibition has provided a crucial platform for professionals to witness the latest developments in the renewable energy sector.

Hite Smart Energy exhibited at the show with the theme of "Turn Power Into Profit," presenting a comprehensive digital energy exhibition stand by showcasing its C&I energy storage series, EMS management systems, cloud platforms, and other core products. This showcase presented customers with comprehensive energy storage solutions and brought a full range of upgraded experiences.

Through continuous software and hardware technological innovations, Hite Smart Energy provides customers with full-scenario energy storage solutions, creating maximum economic benefits for enterprises through measures such as peak shaving and valley filling, energy configuration management, and spot electricity market trading.

Our new generation of Hi-Vast L261 liquid-cooled C&I energy cabinets achieve cell-level AI early warning and precise analysis of cell data. With IP55 protection for the entire cabinet, IP67 protection for the PACK, and C5 corrosion protection, they are suitable for environments with severe cold, high temperatures, high humidity, high salinity, wind and sand, etc. The PACK's micro-channel design, paired with an efficient liquid-cooled cooling system, achieves a cell temperature difference of =2.1°C. The energy conversion efficiency is =90%. The 2A+ active balancing technology enhances the available capacity over the entire life cycle. With a capacity of 261kWh, it occupies only 1.4m². Multiple cabinets can be flexibly matched to meet energy storage capacity requirements.

Our EMS management system, based on AI cloud computing, big data analysis, and other technologies, provides services such as EMS, SaaS service platforms, VPP electricity trading, supporting payment applications, market analysis, energy dispatch strategies, battery performance data analysis, and power station operation management.

Hite Smart Energy began deploying overseas business in 2020 and has a first-mover advantage in the energy storage export business. In the future, we will develop large-scale and C&I energy storage in a balanced manner and will focus on the European, Australian, and American markets. It will further consolidate and expand its market presence by enhancing technical advantages, optimizing service levels, expanding diverse channels, and strengthening brand building.

Contact information
LinkedIn: HITE Smart Energy Co. Ltd.
Official website: Hite Smart Energy (hite-smart.com)

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hite-smart-energy-engages-powerfully-at-all-energy-australia-2024-302287214.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
