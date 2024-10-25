

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The pound rose to 2-day highs of 1.1260 against the Swiss franc and 1.2990 against the U.S. dollar, from early lows of 1.1215 and 1.2956, respectively.



Against the yen, the pound edged up to 197.43 from an early 2-day low of 196.40.



The pound climbed to 0.8334 against the euro, from an early low of 0.8352.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.13 against the franc, 1.31 against the greenback, 200.00 against the yen and 0.81 against the euro.



