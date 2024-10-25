Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2024) - Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) (OTC Pink: PKKFF) ("Tenet" or the "Company"), an innovative analytics service provider, owner and operator of the Cubeler® Business Hub, today announced that it has appointed Liang Qiu to head the global development of the Business Hub.

Tenet recently launched beta versions of the Business Hub's advertising and networking modules in Canada and has been collecting feedback to improve some of the modules' functionalities before a widescale deployment of the new modules in Canada planned for November 2024. With the arrival of the networking module, which is meant to allow Business Hub members to post messages and communicate with one another, the Company's Chinese and Canadian development teams have begun collaborating to ensure a seamless integration of the networking functionalities on both platforms to allow Chinese and Canadian business owners to communicate with each other and explore business opportunities. Given his background as a software engineer and his experience running Tenet's Chinese operations for the past seven years, the Company believes Mr. Qiu to be the best person to help transition the Business Hub from being two separate platforms into a single global business development network for small and medium sized business owners. While he will retain his functions as the CEO of Tenet's Chinese operations, Mr. Qiu will now work closely with the Company's Chief Technology Officer, Claude Theroux, to not only help bring Chinese and Canadian SMEs together, but also ensure that the new global Business Hub is able to quickly welcome members from other parts of the world, beginning with U.S. based small and medium sized business owners following the large-scale deployment in Canada in the fourth quarter of 2024. The plan is for Mr. Qiu to work with the product and development teams on platform features and elements such as data regulations in China, while Mr. Theroux will focus on the platform's overall infrastructure, scalability and security as it continues to expand to other markets.

"I couldn't be more excited for this new role," commented Mr. Qiu. "When we first launched the Business Hub in China several years ago, the vision was always to have it eventually operate as a global hub that would connect entrepreneurs from different parts of the world. Now that we're about to bring the networking functionality to the platform to allow that to happen, the vision is now coming into focus. I think we will soon start to get a true sense of the potential impact of the Business Hub on small and medium sized businesses first in China and Canada and eventually around the globe."

About Tenet Fintech Group Inc.:

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) and artificial intelligence (AI) companies. All references to Tenet in this news release, unless explicitly specified, include Tenet and all its subsidiaries. Tenet's subsidiaries offer various analytics and AI-based products and services to businesses, capital markets professionals, government agencies and financial institutions either through or leveraging data gathered by the Cubeler® Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. Please visit our website at: https://www.tenetfintech.com/.

