Freitag, 25.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Warum diese Minenaktie Ihre beste Absicherung gegen wirtschaftliches Chaos sein könnte
25.10.2024 13:48 Uhr
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Mandatory closed period - Compliance with MAR

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 25

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

Mandatory closed period - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

The Directors of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc have leading up to the announcement of the annual results for the year ended 30 September 2024, has previously been notified to a RIS.

Accordingly, the Company may continue to issue shares or buy back its ordinary shares to be held in treasury or for cancellation until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 25 November 2024.

Enquiries:

Kevin Mayger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 1098

Date: 25 October 2024



