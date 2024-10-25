

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $1.270 billion, or $4.88 per share. This compares with $1.079 billion, or $3.91 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.9% to $17.487 billion from $16.213 billion last year.



HCA Healthcare, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $1.270 Bln. vs. $1.079 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $4.88 vs. $3.91 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $17.487 Bln vs. $16.213 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News