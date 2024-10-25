Tharimmune Inc.: Tharimmune Announces Upcoming Conference Presentations

BRIDGEWATER, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2024 / Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR) ("Tharimmune" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a portfolio of therapeutic candidates in inflammation and immunology, announces that management will be participating in two upcoming conferences.

Nir Barak, M.D., Chief Medical Advisor, will present new results from the Company's Phase 1 trial of TH104 in a poster titled "P1780: Safety and Tolerability of TH104, Buccal Nalmefene, in Patients with Cholestatic Liver Disease and Pruritus," at the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) Annual Scientific Meeting, being held October 25-30 in Philadelphia.

Event: ACG 2024 Annual Scientific Meeting Date: Monday, October 28, 2024 Time: 10:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time Location: Exhibit Hall Poster Session, Pennsylvania Convention Center

Randy Milby, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 2024 ThinkEquity Conference being held on October 30, 2024 in New York and hold one-on-one meetings. Interested investors can register to attend the conference and schedule meetings here.

Event: 2024 ThinkEquity Conference Date: Wednesday, October 30, 2024 Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time Location: The Mandarin Oriental Hotel Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/tep25/thar/1678320

A replay of the webcast at the ThinkEquity conference will be available for 90 days.

About Tharimmune

Tharimmune, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a diverse portfolio of therapeutic candidates in immunology and inflammation. The lead clinical asset, TH104, aims to suppress chronic pruritus associated with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), a rare autoimmune liver disease with no known cure. The expanded pipeline includes TH023, an oral TNF-alpha inhibitor, offering a new approach to autoimmune diseases. Tharimmune is also advancing early-stage multi-specific biologics targeting unique epitopes against multiple solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with OmniAb, Inc. to access their antibody discovery technology for targeting specified disease markers. For more information, please visit: www.tharimmune.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, including statements regarding Tharimmune's or Intract's future financial or operating performance, the timing and design of Tharimmune's future Phase 2 trial, Tharimmune's and Intract's expectations with respect to the Merger, including the timing of entering into a definitive agreement, the timing of closing thereof, the pro forma ownership of the combined company, anticipated financing plans, the combined company's strategy, future operations, future financial position, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "depends," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, Tharimmune and Intract's management. Tharimmune may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such differences, include, but are not limited to, those discussed under Risk Factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other periodic reports filed by Tharimmune from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Tharimmune's and Intract's views as of the date of this release. Subsequent events and developments may cause Tharimmune's views to change; however, Tharimmune does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events, except as may be required by applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Tharimmune's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release.

