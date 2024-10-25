

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices rebounded on Friday as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East triggered concerns over supply of crude oil. Uncertainty over the presidential election in the U.S. and the impact of the same on crude oil supply from the U.S. also weighed on sentiment.



Brent Oil Futures for December settlement is currently trading at $74.89, having gained 0.69 percent from the previous close of $74.38. Prices had slipped 0.77 percent on Thursday and 1.42 percent on Wednesday.



The day's trading ranged between $74.18 and $75.04 whereas the 52-week trading range was between $68.68 and $92.18.



West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Crude Oil Futures for December settlement also increased 0.76 percent from the previous close of $70.19 to trade at $70.72. Prices had slipped 0.75 percent on Thursday and 1.91 percent on Wednesday.



Prices ranged between a high of $70.87 and a low of $69.98 in the day's trading. Trading ranged between $64.61 and $86.97 over the past 52 weeks.



Both Brent and WTI crude have declined close to 17 percent over the past one year.



