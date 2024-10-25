NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Fossar fjárfestingarbanki hf. - Bonds (FOS 281026) admitted to trading on October 28, 2024.

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Fossar fjárfestingarbanki hf. 2 Org. no: 6609070250 3 LEI 529900T0SDZCXSN5QS72 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) FOS 281026 5 ISIN code IS0000036887 6 CFI code DBFUFR 7 FISN númer FOSSAR FJARFEST/9.20 BD 20261028 8 Bonds/bills: Bond 9 Total issued amount 1.500.000.000 kr. 10 Total amount previously issued 0 kr. 11 Amount issued at this time 1.500.000.000 kr. 12 Denomination in CSD 20.000.000 kr. 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Bullet Bond, two interest rate payments, April 28 and October 28. 15 Amortization type, if other N/A 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other N/A 18 Issue date 28.10.2024 19 First ordinary installment date 28.10.2026 20 Total number of installments 1 21 Installment frequency One, on 28.10.2026 22 Maturity date 28.10.2026 23 Interest rate 9,2% 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable N/A 25 Floating interest rate, if other N/A 26 Premium N/A 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest 28 Simple/compound, if other N/A 29 Day count convention 30E/360 30 Day count convention, if other N/A 31 Interest from date 28.10.2024 32 First ordinary coupon date 28.4.2025 33 Coupon frequency 2 34 Total number of coupon payments 4 35 If irregular cash flow, then how N/A 36 Dirty price / clean price Clean Price 37 Clean price quote N/A 38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment Yes include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 39 Indexed No 40 Name of index N/A 41 Daily index or monthly index N/A 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other N/A 43 Base index value N/A 44 Index base date N/A Other Information 45 Call option No 46 Put option No 47 Convertible No 48 Credit rating (rating agency, date) N/A 49 Additional information N/A Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes 51 Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð 52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading October 23, 2024 53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission October 23, 2024 to Trading 54 Date of admission to trading October 28, 2024 55 Order book ID FOS_281026 56 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 58 List population name ICE_Corporate_Bonds 59 Static volatility guards No 60 Dynamic volatility guards No 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 62 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond