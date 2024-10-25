Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
25.10.2024 14:34 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Fossar fjárfestingarbanki hf. - Bonds (FOS 281026) admitted to trading on October 28, 2024.

Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:                     Fossar fjárfestingarbanki 
                           hf.            
2  Org. no:                     6609070250         
3  LEI                       529900T0SDZCXSN5QS72    
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)                 FOS 281026         
5  ISIN code                    IS0000036887        
6  CFI code                     DBFUFR           
7  FISN númer                    FOSSAR FJARFEST/9.20 BD  
                           20261028         
8  Bonds/bills:                   Bond            
9  Total issued amount               1.500.000.000 kr.     
10 Total amount previously issued          0 kr.           
11 Amount issued at this time            1.500.000.000 kr.     
12 Denomination in CSD               20.000.000 kr.       
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange         Yes            
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type                Bullet Bond, two interest 
                           rate payments, April 28  
                           and October 28.      
15 Amortization type, if other           N/A            
16 Currency                     ISK            
17 Currency, if other                N/A            
18 Issue date                    28.10.2024         
19 First ordinary installment date         28.10.2026         
20 Total number of installments           1             
21 Installment frequency              One, on 28.10.2026     
22 Maturity date                  28.10.2026         
23 Interest rate                  9,2%            
24 Floating interest rate, if applicable      N/A            
25 Floating interest rate, if other         N/A            
26 Premium                     N/A            
27 Simple/compound interest             Simple Interest      
28 Simple/compound, if other            N/A            
29 Day count convention               30E/360          
30 Day count convention, if other          N/A            
31 Interest from date                28.10.2024         
32 First ordinary coupon date            28.4.2025         
33 Coupon frequency                 2             
34 Total number of coupon payments         4             
35 If irregular cash flow, then how         N/A            
36 Dirty price / clean price            Clean Price        
37 Clean price quote                N/A            
38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment Yes            
   include accrued interest for days missing                 
   until next business day?                          
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed                     No             
40 Name of index                  N/A            
41 Daily index or monthly index           N/A            
42 Daily index or monthly index, if other      N/A            
43 Base index value                 N/A            
44 Index base date                 N/A            
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option                   No             
46 Put option                    No             
47 Convertible                   No             
48 Credit rating (rating agency, date)       N/A            
49 Additional information              N/A            
                                        
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD                Yes            
51 Securities depository              Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð  
52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading   October 23, 2024      
53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission  October 23, 2024      
   to Trading                                 
54 Date of admission to trading           October 28, 2024      
55 Order book ID                  FOS_281026         
56 Instrument subtype                Corporate Bonds      
57 Market                      Iceland Cash Bond Trading 
58 List population name               ICE_Corporate_Bonds    
59 Static volatility guards             No             
60 Dynamic volatility guards            No             
61 MiFIR identifier                 BOND - Bonds        
62 Bond type                    CRPB - Corporate Bond
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
