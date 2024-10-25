

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's unemployment rate increased during the July-September period, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.



The unemployment rate climbed to 4.6 percent in July-September from 4.3 percent in June-August.



In the corresponding period last year, the jobless rate was 4.0 percent.



The number of unemployed persons rose to 224,500 in the July-September period from 211,200 in the previous three months.



Meanwhile, the employment rate edged down to 65.2 percent from 65.3 percent.



During September, the unemployment rate in the country was 4.5 percent, up from 4.4 percent in August.



