PR Newswire
25.10.2024 15:06 Uhr
ODNI Selects Recorded Future as Intelligence Cornerstone for Sentinel Horizon

Landmark Program Makes Recorded Future's Threat Intelligence Foundational for the U.S. Intelligence Community

BOSTON, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recorded Future, the world's largest threat intelligence company, today announced its selection as a cornerstone partner for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) Sentinel Horizon program. This investment in commercial threat intelligence underscores the U.S. Intelligence Community's commitment to advancing innovative OSINT capabilities and leveraging next-generation intelligence tools and tradecraft.


The newly disclosed Sentinel Horizon program encompasses all 19 U.S. Intelligence Agencies, who now have full access to Recorded Future's finished intelligence reporting, plus regular information and expert analyst exchanges with Recorded Future's Insikt Group, the world's foremost commercial threat research division.

"Recorded Future built its platform to secure the world with intelligence - our partners see the most threats and see them first, operating at the pace of the internet. We are incredibly proud that Recorded Future threat intelligence will now serve as the foundational layer for the U.S. intelligence community, underpinning and enhancing their exquisite capabilities and operations." - Dr. Christopher Ahlberg, CEO and Co-Founder, Recorded Future

Sentinel Horizon is a true landmark program, leveraging for the first time the full power of U.S. private sector threat intelligence to enhance national security, and the security of our closest allies. The program delivers on U.S. government commitments to invest in public/private partnerships to combat global threats and support national security missions worldwide.

Following the successful launch of AI-driven enhancements to combat ransomware at its Predict conferences in Washington, D.C. and London, and the signing of two Memoranda of Collaboration with Singapore and Malaysia, Recorded Future continues to advance as the global leader in intelligence-led security. Recorded Future's pivotal role in the Sentinel Horizon program underscores the company's commitment to providing the intelligence necessary to counter evolving cyber threats and safeguard national security.

For more information on Recorded Future's public sector work, visit: https://www.recordedfuture.com/solutions/public-sector

About Insikt Group®

Recorded Future's Insikt Group, the company's threat research division, comprises analysts and security researchers with deep government, law enforcement, military, and intelligence agency experience. Their mission is to produce intelligence that reduces risk for clients, enables tangible outcomes, and prevents business disruption.

About Recorded Future

Recorded Future is the world's largest threat intelligence company. Recorded Future's Intelligence Cloud provides end-to-end intelligence across adversaries, infrastructure, and targets. Indexing the internet across the open web, dark web, and technical sources, Recorded Future provides real-time visibility into an expanding attack surface and threat landscape, empowering clients to act with speed and confidence to reduce risk and securely drive business forward. Headquartered in Boston with offices and employees around the world, Recorded Future works with over 1,800 businesses and government organizations across more than 75 countries to provide real-time, unbiased and actionable intelligence. Learn more at recordedfuture.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/705622/Recorded_Future_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/odni-selects-recorded-future-as-intelligence-cornerstone-for-sentinel-horizon-302286970.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
