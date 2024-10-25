Nexalin Technology and Calidi Biotherapeutics Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2024 / RedChip Companies will air interviews with Nexalin Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq:NXL) and Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American:CLDI) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, October 26, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

Nexalin: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/nxl_access

Calidi: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/cldi_access

In an exclusive interview, Mark White, CEO of Nexalin Technology, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to provide a corporate update. Nexalin stands at the forefront of the mental health treatment revolution with its cutting-edge, non-invasive neurostimulation technology. By focusing on deep brain stimulation, Nexalin's devices, particularly the advanced Gen-3 HALO Clarity, offer an alternative to traditional pharmacological treatments. This technology has shown clinically meaningful improvements in treating conditions such as insomnia, PTSD, and traumatic brain injuries - conditions that affect millions but have limited effective treatments-positioning Nexalin as an emerging leader in a market projected to reach $537 billion by 2030.

Stephen Thesing, Chief Business Officer of Calidi, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to provide a corporate update. Calidi is at the forefront of oncolytic virotherapy (OV), a promising multi-billion-dollar area in cancer treatment. Calidi is pioneering the development of both systemic and localized OVs, leveraging engineered viruses to target and destroy cancer cells while arming the immune system for a comprehensive attack on tumors. Calidi's cell-based technologies uniquely protect OVs from immune system elimination, ensuring higher efficacy and opening the tumor microenvironment to treatment. This approach has shown promising efficacy in initial studies, while their breakthrough IV-based technology and direct tumor administration methods differentiate them within the multi-billion-dollar oncology field.

About Nexalin Technology, Inc.

Nexalin designs and develops innovative neurostimulation products to uniquely help combat the ongoing global mental health epidemic. All of Nexalin's products are believed to be non-invasive and undetectable to the human body and are developed to provide relief to those afflicted with mental health issues. Nexalin utilizes bioelectronic medical technology to treat mental health issues. Nexalin believes its neurostimulation medical devices can penetrate structures deep in the mid-brain that are associated with mental health disorders. Nexalin believes the deeper-penetrating waveform in its next-generation devices will generate enhanced patient response without any adverse side effects. The Nexalin Gen-2 15 milliamp neurostimulation device has been approved in China, Brazil, and Oman. Additional information about the Company is available at: https://nexalin.com/.

About Calidi Biotherapeutics

Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSE American:CLDI) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company with proprietary technology designed to arm the immune system to fight cancer. Calidi's novel stem cell-based platforms are utilizing potent allogeneic stem cells capable of carrying payloads of oncolytic viruses for use in multiple oncology indications, including high-grade gliomas and solid tumors. Calidi's clinical stage off-the-shelf, universal cell-based delivery platforms are designed to protect, amplify, and potentiate oncolytic viruses leading to enhanced efficacy and improved patient safety. Calidi's preclinical off-the-shelf enveloped virotherapies are designed to target disseminated solid tumors. This dual approach can potentially treat, or even prevent, metastatic disease. Calidi Biotherapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.calidibio.com.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. For 32 years, RedChip has delivered concrete, measurable results for its clients. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

