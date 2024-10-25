Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2024) - Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to the news release dated October 16, 2024, detailing a non-brokered private placement of up to 1,659,977 units for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2,157,970, the Company will now issue 1,675,054 units (the "Units"), for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,177,570.

Each Unit consisting of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), with each Warrant being exercisable for one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $2.00 for 24 months from the date of issue, subject to the right of the Company to accelerate the exercise period to 30 days if, after the expiry of the 4 month hold, common shares of the Company close at or above $3.00 for 10 consecutive trading days.

In connection with the Financing, the Company will pay cash finder's fees of $38,834 and 29,872 Broker Warrants to Red Cloud Securities Inc., Haywood Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Leede Financial Inc. All securities issued pursuant to the Financing are subject to a four-month and one-day hold period.

Use of Proceeds

Final CBPM Lease Payment $ 270,000 Guidoni Purchase Payment $ 135,000 Research and Development $ 243,000 Operations & Business Development $ 1,733,736 Fees $ 38,834 $ 2,177,570

About Homerun Resources (https://homerunresources.com/)

Homerun is focused on the development of industrial materials and technologies that will contribute to meeting the world's clean energy and climate goals. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol HMR.

FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider

(as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/227799

SOURCE: Homerun Resources Inc.