Solomon Strategic Advisors - Helping to Create Increased Productivity and Positivity

Deborah Davis is an entrepreneur who has mastered the art of collaboration. A hallmark of her work as a professional coach, strategic advisor, transition guide, and mediator is her ability to bring teams to a place of productive interpersonal communication that results in increased positivity and productivity, and it's a skill she first used in her own career.

Davis started out as a subject matter expert (SME), supporting the implementation of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure solutions as an SME and financial analyst in the oil and gas industry. She eventually realized that technology only answered some problems; a solution was still needed for the interpersonal communication side. As she leaned into solving for the processes needed to facilitate holistic growth, which included connection between team members and leadership, a new passion was discovered.

In 2016, after earning an Executive and Professional Coaching Certification and a master's degree from The University of Texas at Dallas, Davis launched her own business consulting firm. Soon after, she aligned with Jessica Rimmer, Ph.D., CEO and founder of Solomon Strategic Advisors.

"Dr. Rimmer was looking to build a team of experts who share a vision for helping organizations solve complex internal issues," says Davis. "By working together, we're able to have a much larger impact than we could on our own.

"At Solomon Strategic Advisors, we partner with our clients by cultivating relationships, co-creating, and aligning with the client's vision and strategically implementing a transformative experience. Our job is to align with and support organizations as they navigate their internal challenges, from creating self-awareness and overcoming communication breakdowns to illuminating leadership blind spots."

Based in Oklahoma City, Solomon Strategic Advisors works with a wide range of organizations, from global manufacturers to small nonprofits, to address the underlying dilemmas that limit efficiency, reduce performance, and erode workplace morale. The group's collaborative and individualized approach allows it to view these obstacles from a variety of perspectives, creating customized plans for the needs of clients.

"We walk alongside them to identify new ways of thinking and ultimately behaving," Davis says. "Our team has extensive experience in different business sectors. We're here to serve as guides and coaches, helping clients find practical solutions."

In addition to her partnership with Solomon Strategic Advisors, Davis is a team member with The Transition Strategists, an international consultancy specializing in transition and business succession planning strategies.

Discover, Define, Deploy

"At Solomon, we follow a high-level process called Discover, Define, Deploy," says Davis. "It allows us to identify current challenges, work closely with our stakeholders to create a plan of attack and implement the appropriate solution in a monitored, incremental way. I often explain it as being like a chemistry experiment; you consider the situation, evaluate options, and create a plan. We are intentional about the right solution for each client and monitor responses as we go."

"Many clients see results immediately through increased awareness; however, I stay with them and help them take that awareness to creating long-term behavior change. An average client relationship is 18 to 36 months," Davis continues. "At the same time, I have some clients who have been with me since 2017."

By utilizing a business model where she partners with like-minded teams, such as Solomon and The Transition Strategists, Davis has found a way to expand her reach and harness the collaborative synergy she preaches to-and helps produce for-her clients.

"We help leaders uncover the gaps and blind spots in their thinking, identify roadblocks they may not be aware of, build bridges in relationships, and improve their ability to lead," Davis says. "That takes time. It takes openness to new ideas and willingness to use new tools and engage with others, respecting their experience and voice."

She concludes, "We're engaged with them at every step. It's a win-win relationship."

