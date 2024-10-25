Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.10.2024 16:06 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Commercial National Financial Corporation Reports 3rd Quarter 2024 Results

ITHACA, Mich., Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (Pink Sheets: CEFC) reported net income for the third quarter of 2024 of $1,408,000 or $0.36 per share compared to third quarter 2023 net income of $1,702,000 or $0.43 per share. Return on Equity (ROE) was 11.32% for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 15.42% for the third quarter of 2023.

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 increased by $107,000 or 2.3% compared to the respective 2023 period. Interest income increased by $288,000 due to higher yields on loans and other interest-earning assets, while interest expense only increased by $181,000. Non-interest income remained relatively consistent at $550,000. Operating expenses increased by $255,000 or 7.8% mainly due to higher wages and benefits expense.

Total assets were $574.3 million as of September 30, 2024 compared to $587.8 million as of September 30, 2023. The decrease in assets was due to the repayment of wholesale borrowings and trust preferred debt, along with a 0.7% decrease in deposit balances. The security portfolio decreased by $18.3 million, as funds from matured securities were used to repay wholesale borrowings. While total loans decreased by $6.9 million or 1.7%, loan quality remained strong with a non-performing assets ratio of 0.21%. Additionally, CEFC's wholly owned subsidiary, Commercial Bank, remains significantly above "well capitalized" for regulatory purposes.

Our new banking office in Grand Rapids was opened earlier this year and we are excited to offer our full banking services to the Grand Rapids community.

Visit www.commercial-bank.com to view the latest news releases and other information about CEFC and Commercial Bank.

Selected Financial Data (unaudited):
Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
Sep 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023 Sep 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023
Return on Equity (ROE) 11.32% 15.42% 11.09% 14.77%
Return on Assets (ROA) 0.98% 1.14% 0.92% 1.06%
Net Interest Margin 3.47% 3.25% 3.37% 3.25%
Sep 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023
Non-Performing Assets Ratio 0.21% 0.16%
Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio(1) 10.17% 9.49%
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio(1) 16.35% 15.58%
Book Value Per Share $12.80 $10.73
Market Value Per Share $9.03 $7.99
(1) Ratios are for Commercial Bank
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited):
Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
Sep 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023 Sep 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023
Interest Income$6,744,483 $6,456,258 $20,069,571 $18,812,071
Interest Expense 2,067,285 1,886,333 6,322,485 5,011,890
Net Interest Income 4,677,198 4,569,925 13,747,086 13,800,181
Provision for credit losses 229 (217,000) (38,972) (108,000)
Non-interest income 549,612 554,697 1,700,596 1,542,498
Operating Expenses 3,518,227 3,263,220 10,668,945 9,723,511
Income before taxes 1,708,354 2,078,402 4,817,709 5,727,168
Income tax expense 300,020 376,900 836,080 1,012,663
Net Income$1,408,334 $1,701,502 $3,981,629 $4,714,505
Net Income per share - diluted$0.36 $0.43 $1.00 $1.19
Dividends declared$0.14 $0.14 $0.42 $0.42
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited):
Sep 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents$55,606,415 $42,306,192
Time deposits with other banks 1,992,000 4,482,000
Securities 77,226,328 95,491,438
Loans 407,594,529 414,449,979
Allowance for credit losses (3,528,332) (3,647,087)
Loans, net 404,066,197 410,802,892
Premises and equipment, net 10,092,279 8,819,331
Other assets 25,285,806 25,886,826
Total Assets$574,269,025 $587,788,679
Liabilities
Deposits$505,613,266 $509,123,260
FHLB borrowings 4,000,000 19,000,000
Trust preferred 10,310,000 13,403,000
Other liabilities 3,598,596 3,699,482
Total Liabilities 523,521,862 545,225,742
Equity
Total Equity 50,747,163 42,562,937
Total Liabilities and Equity$574,269,025 $587,788,679

Contact:
Benjamin Z. Ogle
CFO
989-875-5562


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
