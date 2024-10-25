Laxxon Medical to Host a Fireside Chat at UBS Global Healthcare Conference



New York, 10/25/2024 / 11:00, EST/EDT - EQS Newswire - Laxxon Medical



Laxxon Medical Corp., a leading pharma technology company in oral drug delivery, today announced that the Company will host a fireside chat at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 14th, 2024 at 9:30 a.m PT in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

Leading the Laxxon Medical fireside chat is the Company's Chief Executive Officer Helmut Kerschbaumer. Chief Strategy Officer Alexander Ruckdaeschel and Chief Financial Officer Lauren Chung will join Kerschbaumer, alongside a UBS moderator.

Laxxon Medical's UBS Global Health fireside chat will be recorded and available for viewing on the Company's website under the Investors page .

The UBS Global Health Conference brings together a premier group of C-Suite executives and institutional investors for one-on-one / small group meetings and thought-leading panels as well an opportunity to network with industry experts.

About Laxxon Medical

Laxxon Medical is a leading pharma-technology company and global leader of 3D screen printing (3DSP) in the pharmaceutical industry, pioneering a new generation of advanced pharmaceuticals designed to optimize drug delivery and maximize patient success through SPID®-Technology, Laxxon's proprietary 3DSP technology platform.

SPID®-Technology unlocks innovative drug delivery advancements paired with fast-tracked market access and extensive IP protection to yield disruptive opportunities in drug development and commercialization.

With SPID®-Technology, Laxxon can develop and manufacture advanced versions of new and existing pharmaceutical drugs while extending and adding new patent protection through the technology transfer process. Laxxon can fully utilize the FDA's 505b(2) regulatory pathway in the US and Hybrid applications under article 10(3) of Directive 2001/83/EC in the EUR, which fast tracks product routes to market.

Laxxon's pipeline includes ongoing working-projects with notable pharma players, biotech companies and research universities, in addition to 13 in-house Advanced Patented Generics products. Laxxon's IP is continuously growing, and together with the licensed IP from Exentis Group, consists of > 230 patents and patent applications with more than 5,000 patent claims.

Learn more at www.laxxonmedical.com .

