25 October 2024

Keller Group plc

Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 25

25 October 2024

Keller Group plc

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Keller Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 25 October 2024 it was notified of the following transaction in the Company's ordinary shares of 10 pence each ("Shares") undertaken by a Person Closely Associated ("PCA") with a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR"):

Helen Speakman, a PCA with Michael Speakman, PDMR, disposed of 43,000 Shares at GBP 16.32 per Share.

The transaction took place on 24 October 2024 in London (XLON).

Following this transaction, Mr. Speakman's total interest in Shares is 151,745.

The Notification of Dealing Form for the PCA can be found below.

Enquiries:

Keller Group plc

Silvana Glibota-Vigo, Group Head of Secretariat

Tel: 020 7616 7575

LEI number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

Classification: 2.2 Inside information

Notes to editors:

Keller is the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor providing a wide portfolio of advanced foundation and ground improvement techniques used across the entire construction sector. With around 9,500 staff and operations across five continents, Keller tackles an unrivalled 5,500 projects every year, generating annual revenue of c.£3bn.

