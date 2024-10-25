Luventix, INC.: Luventix to Present at LD Micro Main Event XVII Conference October 28-30, 2024

Luventix Inc., a development-stage company pioneering Intelligent Disease Diagnostics using AI to determine the probability that a person has a disease, has been invited to attend the LD Micro Main Event XVII Conference taking place on October 28-30, 2024, in Los Angeles, California.

George Holmes, CEO, and Dejan Nenov, COO are scheduled to host one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the event, and will host a virtual presentation as follows:

LD Micro Main Event XVII Conference

Date: Tuesday, October 29, 2024

Location: Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel - Los Angeles, CA

Time: 11:00 AM ET - Track 3

Webcast: https://me24.sequireevents.com/

We are honored to be selected as a presenting company at LD Micro's premier investor event," said George Holmes, Chief Executive Officer if Luventix. "This opportunity allows us to showcase how we are pioneering Intelligent Disease Diagnostics, which leverages AI and commercially available tests we are developing to determine the probability that a person has a specific disease. We also believe that we can do this in a fraction of the time of traditional diagnostic test development, which is particularly exciting and a first in the industry."

All interested media and investors are invited to join Tuesday's online presentation. Please join at least five minutes before the start of the presentation to ensure timely participation.

Management would also like to direct interested investors to its current investor presentation and video overview.

Registration is mandatory for in-person conference participation. For more information or to schedule a meeting with management, please contact MZ Group at greg@mzgroup.us.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Whether it is the Index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events annually, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

About Luventix

Luventix is a development-stage company that is pioneering Intelligent Disease Diagnostics, utilizing AI to determine the probability that a person has a disease. When individuals become ill, their metabolic profile changes, leading to alterations in the composition of molecules in their urine. Luventix is developing tests that employ gas chromatography to translate urine samples into data-rich profiles referred to as "Digital Twins." Subsequently, AI, machine learning algorithms, and mathematical modeling techniques are applied to analyze these profiles and detect intricate patterns indicative of specific disease states. With its Intelligent Disease Diagnostics technology, Luventix aims to expedite the development of commercially available tests for specific diseases, reducing the time required compared to traditional diagnostic test development methods. For more information, please visit www.luventix.com.

For further information on Luventix:

Luventix Inc.

ir@luventix.com

www.luventix.com

SOURCE: Luventix Inc.

