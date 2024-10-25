Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.10.2024 16:36 Uhr
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Announces Second Quarter Earnings

DALLAS, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.), an independent community bank established in 1961, today announced net earnings for three months of $502,493 or $0.20 per share, and net earnings for nine months of $2,186,955 or $0.85 per share, for the periods ending September 30, 2024.

Earnings were prepared internally without review by the company's independent accountants. Financial results are the results of past performance, events and market conditions, and are not a guarantee for future results. Any forward-looking implications derived from this information may differ materially from actual results.

Further information about the earning and financial performance is available from Glenn Henry, Chief Financial Officer, by contacting NDBT.

ABOUT NDBT
Founded in 1961, NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.) is an independent community bank with five banking centers located in Dallas, Addison, Frisco, Las Colinas, and Plano. Headquartered on the corner of Preston Road and LBJ at 12900 Preston Road in Dallas, NDBT is dedicated to helping people make smarter choices in business and life by offering authentic banking solutions, wealth management, and innovative online banking tools. NDBT is Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, call 972.716.7100, or visit online at www.ndbt.com.

NORTH DALLAS BANK & TRUST CO.
12900 PRESTON ROAD
DALLAS, TEXAS
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTSThree Months Ended Nine Months Ended
September 30 September 30
Income Statement2024 2023 2024 2023
Interest Income19,690,721 16,080,200 57,809,406 45,415,030
Interest Expense11,417,563 8,497,071 32,759,175 19,553,246
Net Interest Income8,273,158 7,583,129 25,050,231 25,861,784
Provision for Loan Losses0 0 (440,000) (450,000)
Noninterest Income1,546,280 1,947,351 4,384,215 4,659,259
Noninterest Expenses(9,302,724) (8,767,533) (26,524,077) (25,989,503)
Income Before Taxes & Extraordinary516,714 762,947 2,470,369 4,081,540
Income Tax(14,221) (95,021) (258,414) (679,355)
Income Tax Prior Period(25,000) 0 (25,000) 0
Net Income502,493 667,926 2,186,955 3,402,185
Earnings per Share0.20 0.26 0.85 1.32
Nine Month Average
As of September 30 Ended September 30
Balance Sheet2024 2023 2024 2023
Total Assets1,867,355,555 1,728,752,439 1,819,265,389 1,697,914,626
Total Loans1,211,656,001 1,133,317,827 1,206,729,021 1,057,729,435
Deposits1,543,618,454 1,468,335,323 1,503,472,762 1,472,027,210
Stockholders' Equity170,479,567 160,495,368 166,294,611 160,534,861
(Prepared internally without review by
our independent accountants)

Media Contact:
Brian C. Jensen
972-716-7124
brian.jensen@ndbt.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
