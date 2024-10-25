Porsche AG, the renowned sports car manufacturer, faced a challenging third quarter in 2024, reporting declines in both revenue and profit. Despite these setbacks, the company remains optimistic about achieving its annual targets. In the first nine months, revenue decreased by 5.2% to €28.6 billion, while operating profit saw a significant drop of 26.7% to €4.04 billion. Vehicle deliveries also fell by nearly 7% to 226,026 units, with the Chinese market particularly affected, experiencing a 29% decline in deliveries.

Strategic Adaptations and Future Outlook

To counterbalance the difficulties in China, Porsche is shifting its focus to other markets and introducing new models with customized features to boost average selling prices. The company maintains its yearly goals, projecting revenue between €39-40 billion and an operating profit margin of 14-15%. Investors have responded positively to these strategies, with Porsche Automobil's stock climbing 2.5% to €40.66 in recent XETRA trading. Analysts remain bullish, setting an average price target of €51.33, suggesting substantial upward potential. Shareholders can anticipate a projected dividend of €3.00 per share, marking an increase from the previous year.

Ad

Fresh Porsche Automobil information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Porsche Automobil analysis...