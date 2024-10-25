New Momcozy Breast Pump Upgrades Emphasize Elevated Pumping Experience, Prioritize Busy Moms

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2024 / The origins of the breast pump date back to the late 19th century . Despite this longstanding history, innovation has been slow. Momcozy , a leader in high-quality breastfeeding products, is dedicated to leading the maternity product evolution, and to addressing the unique challenges faced by modern moms who juggle work, family, and personal well-being. With this in mind, Momcozy is thrilled to announce a new campaign aimed at transforming the breastfeeding experience for modern moms.

Empowering Moms Through Personalization

In launching the Changing While Staying Unchanged campaign, Momcozy is implementing more options for personalization, while also increasing efficiency and comfort for busy families. By engaging moms through a questionnaire, Momcozy empowers moms across the world to discover the perfect breast pumps that cater to their specific needs. Dedicated to addressing these needs, Momcozy creates breast pumps that prioritize comfort, convenience, and efficiency. Their innovative solutions are designed to seamlessly integrate into the daily routines of modern moms.

A Distinct Breast-Feeding Experience to Address Differing Breast-Feeding Needs

Momcozy is committed to evolving with the needs of modern moms while maintaining its core values. Remaining steadfast to their mission, Momcozy empowers moms through their breastfeeding journey by providing high-quality, reliable products they can trust. Each Momcozy breast pump offers a different experience to meet the diverse needs of moms all across the world. Read on to learn more about the different Momcozy breast pumps and their key functions

The V Series: For New Moms

The MomcozyV1 Pro Breast Pump redefines the standard for high-suction pumps. It is a highly efficient, hospital-grade breast pump designed to meet moms' evolving breastfeeding needs across different pumping stages.

Key Features of the V1 Pro:

The Momcozy V1 Pro redefines breast pumping by offering an upleveled hands-free experience. The high-suction model offers -300mmHg of powerful suction featuring three fine-tuned rhythms and 15 suction levels, mimicking babies' suckling patterns, and addressing nipple sensitivity. The DoubleFit Flange ensures a superior fit for the breast, enhancing comfort and potentially increasing milk production by nearly 30%. With a 102-degree Angled Tunnel, the V1 Pro allows moms to lean back comfortably during pumping, promoting a relaxed and ergonomic experience.

The Momcozy V2 Pro Breast Pump is the ultimate solution for moms who seek efficiency and portability. With powerful suction capability and a hands-free design, the V2 Pro allows mothers to multitask with ease.

Key Features of the V2 Pro:

The powerful suction features of the V2 Pro, paired with the compact and ultra-light weight design, make the V2 Pro an excellent choice for busy moms. With a suction power of -288mmHg, the V2 Pro is small but mighty. With a working sound of less than 45dB, the V2 Pro ensures a discreet pumping experience in public settings, while also ensuring a disturbance-free experience for the baby during home sessions. The V2 Pro offers three pumping modes and nine suction levels, catering to diverse post-childbirth needs while still maintaining an excellent pumping experience.

The M Series: For Experienced, Working Moms

The all-in-one M5 Wearable Breast Pump features lightweight hidden pumps that are - the size of ordinary pumps. These hands-free, lightweight pumps offer moms a comfortable and flexible pumping experience.

Key Features of the M5 Wearable Breast Pump:

With SPA-level Lactation, the M5 breast pump has adopted a new concept: the "Baby Mouth." This structure of the breast pump acts like a baby sucking at a horizontal angle, offering a painless experience of lactation to produce more milk. With a double-sealed flange and ergonomic breast arc design, the M5 offers a more comfortable fit for any mom. The micro-vibration tech promotes comfortable milk secretion during breastfeeding. With three Modes (Stimulation + Expression + Mixed) and nine levels, moms can truly customize the M5 wearable breast pump so it always starts at their preferred setting for efficient pumping.

Recently named among Mother & Baby's best breast pumps for 2024, the Mobile Style Breast Pump optimizes milk supply by using an ideal rhythm that is both comfortable and efficient. Used by three million mothers across 40 different countries, the hands-free bump is known for powerful suction and great output while still allowing for easy mobility and a comfortable fit with a bra.

Key Features of the Mobile Style Breast Pump:

The innovative Mobile Style hands-free breast pump is a testament to innovation and flexibility. Moms enjoy discreet pumping while on the go like never before. The fine-tuned and ideal rhythm is not only comfortable, but also proven to increase milk supply with powerful suction. The 2nd generation motor boasts a powerful suction of 295 mmHg, three modes and nine suction settings to efficiently assist moms in expressing milk.

The S Series: For All Moms

The S9 Pro Hands Free Breast Pump is known for its long battery life and high output. In 2022 the S9 Pro won the Reddot Design Award and in 2023 the Nappa Award. Both of these awards applaud the innovative appearance and inventive structure of the S9 Pro.

Key Features of the S9 Hands Free Breast Pump:

The innovative pumping technology of the S9 offers a stable design that seals the edge from leaks, sucking every drop of milk. The soft, food-grade silicone is easy to remove for cleaning and remains well sealed for optimal suction. The built-in bra adjustment buckle helps improve the pump effectiveness of the wearable breast pump. With two modes and nine levels, the S9 allows moms to pump more milk in less time.

The S12 Pro Hands Free Breast Pump is a highly efficient breast pump that is both wearable and portable. The "barely there" fit of the S12 Pro offers mom and elevated pumping experience.

Key Features of the S12 Pro Hands Free Breast Pump:

Featuring three modes (stimulation, expression, and mixed) and nine adjustable levels that mimic natural breastfeeding, the S12 Pro offers a quick and productive pump. The S12 Pro includes a smart display that makes monitoring easy by showing pumping time and battery level at a glance. With one-click pause, moms can control the rhythm effortlessly.

A Mom & Baby First Approach to Pumping

Momcozy emphasizes a mom-centered approach. They understand the importance of high-quality, efficient, and effective pregnancy and postpartum solutions; all of their products are built with mom and baby in mind. From hands-free pumping to ease the stress of multitasking to efficient and simple cleaning processes, the Momcozy breast pumps streamline the stress of infant care.

A Global Presence

With the endorsement of over three million mothers in more than 60 countries, Momcozy has established itself as a trusted name in the global market. Our commitment to quality and innovation has earned us the loyalty of mothers worldwide.

About Momcozy

Momcozy is a global mother and baby brand, serving over three million mothers in more than 60 countries and regions. Since 2018, Momozy has evolved to meet the unique needs of moms and their families, offering a range of products from pregnancy through early motherhood. As the Cozy Reformer, Momcozy always puts moms first, delivering innovative solutions, comfort, and support to bring joy and ease to their journeys.

