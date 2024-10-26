In the context of the contemplated tender offer aiming at the shares of Esker SA (the Draft Tender Offer), the attached PDF document here constitutes the "regulated" press release (communiqué normé) of Esker SA (a company listed on Euronext Growth) which summarizes the key terms of the draft reply offer document relating to the Draft Tender Offer filed today with the French financial market authority and indicating where this draft reply offer document can be found.

