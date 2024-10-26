Dubai, UAE--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2024) - KaJ Labs, a decentralized research organization focused on advancing AI and blockchain technologies, has committed $75 million to the development of Atua AI's on-chain enterprise platform. This significant investment will accelerate the growth and expansion of Atua AI, equipping the platform to deliver advanced AI-driven solutions for businesses in the Web3 ecosystem.





The $75M commitment will support infrastructure development, strategic partnerships, and platform enhancements to ensure scalability, security, and seamless automation. Atua AI aims to empower enterprises and developers with tools that streamline workflows, improve productivity, and automate operations using a combination of blockchain technology and artificial intelligence.

Atua AI is working on expanding its capabilities, including the planned integration of advanced AI models like Llama-3.1-Nemotron-70B-Instruct. These efforts align with the platform's mission to provide robust, decentralized enterprise solutions while fostering adoption and user engagement within the Web3 space.

The investment from KaJ Labs reflects a shared vision of building a future where AI and blockchain seamlessly integrate to deliver transformative enterprise tools. With this backing, Atua AI is well-positioned to solidify its status as a leader in on-chain enterprise solutions and drive meaningful innovation for businesses globally.

About Atua AI

Atua AI is an all-in-one on-chain enterprise AI platform that integrates artificial intelligence with blockchain technology. It provides scalable, secure solutions for businesses, developers, and creators, enabling automation and operational efficiency within the Web3 landscape.

About KaJ Labs

KaJ Labs is a decentralized research organization committed to advancing innovation in AI and blockchain technologies. Through strategic investments, KaJ Labs fosters growth in projects that push the boundaries of what's possible with decentralized technology.

